UP: Azam Khan Walks Out Of Jail After Nearly 2 Years

Lucknow- Samajwadi Party founder member Azam Khan was released on bail from Sitapur jail on Tuesday after nearly two years, with party chief Akhilesh Yadav saying the veteran leader has“finally got justice”.

Shortly after coming out of jail, Khan, a former Uttar Pradesh minister, thanked those“who prayed for him”, while the SP chief vowed to withdraw all“false cases” against the senior leader if his party returned to power in the state.

“I thank all those who prayed for me,” Khan told reporters in Bareilly while en route to Rampur, his hometown.

Asked if he believes that justice had been delivered, Khan said,“I can't say that.”

The 77-year-old former MP also dismissed speculations about his joining the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

“Ask those who are making such claims,” he said when asked about reports of him switching sides.

He reached his Jail Road residence in Rampur in the evening after 23 months. A huge crowd of supporters was present there to welcome him. It became difficult for him to reach the door of his house due to the crowd.

Khan greeted his supporters and as soon as he stood near the door of his car, people started shouting slogans 'Inquilab Zindabad'.

Upon entering Rampur district border, Khan's convoy faced barricades put up by police. Only his and his son's vehicles were allowed to proceed. The remaining vehicles would be released after some time, the police said.

Welcoming the court's order, the SP president said Khan is not only a founder member of the SP but has also played a key role in the country's socialist movement.