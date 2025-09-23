Recovery Innovations Appoints Laura Evans As Senior Vice President, Strategy, Communications, And Government Affairs

Laura Evans

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Recovery Innovations today announced that Laura Evans has joined the executive leadership team as Senior Vice President, Strategy, Communications, and Government Affairs. In this role, Evans will lead integrated strategies across stakeholder engagement, brand and communications, community planning, philanthropy, and government relations-advancing the organization's mission to strengthen behavioral health crisis systems nationwide.“Laura is a proven leader at the intersection of policy, communications, and community impact,” said David W. Covington, CEO & President.“Her ability to align public-sector partnerships, strategic messaging, and on-the-ground execution will accelerate our work with state and local agencies, providers, and community stakeholders.”Evans will partner closely with consulting and crisis operations teams to ensure government affairs and advocacy efforts are synchronized with organizational priorities-supporting responsible growth, policy innovation, and outcomes that matter to communities.Immediate priorities (first 90 days) include:Unifying external and internal government affairs strategies across key marketsElevating executive communications and thought leadershipStrengthening partnerships with state/local agencies and philanthropic alliesAdvancing community engagement frameworks that drive measurable impactFor more information or interview requests, contact Karen Jones, Chief Administrative Officer.Connect with Laura: linkedin/in/lauraaevansgovAbout UsRecovery Innovations, also known as RI International, is a nonprofit organization specializing in crisis recovery care for mental health and substance use issues, providing services such as crisis centers, outpatient programs, and consulting services globally. Founded in 1990, the organization focuses on empowering people to recover by creating innovative, peer-powered programs, advocating for a recovery-oriented, trauma-informed approach, and offering training to advance best practices in the field.

