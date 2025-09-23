India Prolongs Airspace Restrictions on Pakistan Flights
(MENAFN) The Indian government has extended its airspace restrictions on Pakistani flights until October 24, officials confirmed on Tuesday.
A new Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) from India’s Ministry of Civil Aviation specifies that aircraft registered in Pakistan, as well as those operated, owned, or leased by Pakistani carriers, are prohibited from entering Indian airspace until the stated deadline. This restriction also applies to Pakistani military aircraft, according to the NOTAM.
In a reciprocal move, Pakistan has also closed its airspace to Indian flights until October 24.
With these latest extensions, the airspace bans between the two nations are set to enter their sixth month.
NOTAMs, which are issued in the aviation industry to inform pilots about potential hazards, were originally implemented amid heightened diplomatic tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad. The measures were triggered by the deadly gunman attack in April that claimed 26 lives in the Baisaran area of Pahalgam, approximately 89 kilometers east of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian-administered Kashmir.
A new Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) from India’s Ministry of Civil Aviation specifies that aircraft registered in Pakistan, as well as those operated, owned, or leased by Pakistani carriers, are prohibited from entering Indian airspace until the stated deadline. This restriction also applies to Pakistani military aircraft, according to the NOTAM.
In a reciprocal move, Pakistan has also closed its airspace to Indian flights until October 24.
With these latest extensions, the airspace bans between the two nations are set to enter their sixth month.
NOTAMs, which are issued in the aviation industry to inform pilots about potential hazards, were originally implemented amid heightened diplomatic tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad. The measures were triggered by the deadly gunman attack in April that claimed 26 lives in the Baisaran area of Pahalgam, approximately 89 kilometers east of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian-administered Kashmir.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Presents Kumining: Embodying Simple Mining, Smart Gains For Effortless Crypto Accumulation
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Cregis Joins TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025
- Leverage Shares Launches First 3X Single-Stock Etps On HOOD, HIMS, UNH And Others
- Blockchainfx Raises $7.24M In Presale As First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, And Forex Goes Live In Beta
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
CommentsNo comment