Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India Prolongs Airspace Restrictions on Pakistan Flights

2025-09-23 07:58:08
(MENAFN) The Indian government has extended its airspace restrictions on Pakistani flights until October 24, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

A new Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) from India’s Ministry of Civil Aviation specifies that aircraft registered in Pakistan, as well as those operated, owned, or leased by Pakistani carriers, are prohibited from entering Indian airspace until the stated deadline. This restriction also applies to Pakistani military aircraft, according to the NOTAM.

In a reciprocal move, Pakistan has also closed its airspace to Indian flights until October 24.

With these latest extensions, the airspace bans between the two nations are set to enter their sixth month.

NOTAMs, which are issued in the aviation industry to inform pilots about potential hazards, were originally implemented amid heightened diplomatic tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad. The measures were triggered by the deadly gunman attack in April that claimed 26 lives in the Baisaran area of Pahalgam, approximately 89 kilometers east of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian-administered Kashmir.

