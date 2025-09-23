ICAR Launches Maitri 2.0 To Boost Indiabrazil Collaboration In Agritech Startups
Dr. M. L. Jat, Secretary (DARE) and Director General of ICAR, underscored the shared role of India and Brazil on multilateral platforms such as BRICS and the G20.
Referring to the recent ICAR–EMBRAPA memorandum of understanding, he said the collaboration marks a milestone in advancing the agri-food value chain.
Maitri 2.0, he added, would serve as a two-way platform for co-creation between Indian and Brazilian innovators.
Kenneth Nobrega, Ambassador, Brazil to India welcomed the initiative, describing it as part of the broader Brazil–India strategic partnership.
He said the programme reflects both nations' shared vision for cooperation in agriculture, emerging technologies, and food and nutritional security.
ICAR–IARI Director Dr. Ch. Srinivasa Rao shared that the institute has supported more than 400 agri-startups, emphasising the need to view agriculture as both a livelihood and a business.
Maitri 2.0 will link incubators, promote co-incubation, exchange best practices, and open opportunities in sustainable agriculture, digital technologies, and value-chain development.
The programme is expected to bring together startups and institutions from both countries to build resilient food systems and empower farmers.
