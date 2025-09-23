Female Founders Network and Amazon Web Services to Co-Host Exclusive Investment Pitch Night at Amazon HQ This October
(MENAFN- niknak pr) Female Founders Network and Amazon Web Services UAE will co-host an exclusive Investment Pitch Night on Wednesday, 8 October 2025, at Amazon HQ in Dubai. This high-impact event will spotlight up to 6 female founders who are actively raising investment, giving them the opportunity to pitch directly to a panel of key investors. Female founders interested in pitching are invited to apply for free by submitting their applications through an online form by 28 September 2025. Shortlisted founders will be contacted directly by the Female Founders Network team, with all information kept strictly confidential.
Designed to accelerate access to capital for women-led businesses, the Female Founders Network x Amazon Web Services UAE Pitch Night is set to be a defining moment for ambitious female founders ready to take their ventures to the next stage.
“Access to funding remains one of the biggest barriers facing female entrepreneurs today,” says Nicki Bedford, CEO & Founder of the Female Founders Network. “Co-Hosting with Amazon Web Services UAE for this Pitch Night means we can connect female founders with the right investors, amplify their visibility, and ultimately close the gap in venture funding. Our mission has always been to empower women to build bold and sustainable businesses, and this collaboration is a powerful step forward in making that happen.”
The Female Founders Network is more than just a community but a growing movement committed to reshaping the entrepreneurial landscape for women across the UAE and beyond. Through curated events, strategic partnerships, and access to global networks, Female Founders Network creates pathways for women-led businesses to gain the visibility, funding, and support they need to scale. The Pitch Night with Amazon Web Services UAE marks another milestone in this mission, reinforcing its role as a catalyst for closing the gender gap in entrepreneurship and empowering women to build bold, sustainable ventures that drive long-term economic impact.
EVENT DETAILS
Female Founders Network x Amazon Web Services Pitch Night
When: The application submission deadline is September 28th. The Pitch Night will then take place on Wednesday, 8 October from 7PM onwards where 5 to 6 shortlisted founders will pitch live to a panel of investors, followed by Q&A, networking, and community connections.
Where: Amazon HQ, Dubai
How to Apply: Free to enter. Interested applicants must apply via the link before September 28th, 2025 -
Eligibility: Open to female founders who are investment-ready and seeking to raise capital.
To learn more about the Female Founders Network, visit foundersofficialand @femalefounderofficial.
