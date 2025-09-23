Symbotic And Nyobolt Announce New Performance-Improving Power Technology For Symbottm Autonomous Mobile Robots



Enhanced battery technology provides ultra-fast charging with six times more energy capacity than existing solution Transformational hardware can be retrofitted into existing systems at customer facilities

WILMINGTON, Mass. and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symbotic Inc. (Nasdaq: SYM ), a leader in A.I.-enabled robotics technology for the supply chain, today announced it will roll out new battery technology from Nyobolt *, a pioneer of high-power, ultra-fast charging power solutions, for its SymBotTM autonomous mobile robots. The technology will enable improved performance and durability for Symbotic's industry-leading warehouse automation system.

The new solution has six times more energy capacity and is 40 percent lighter, compared to the ultracapacitors used in SymBot mobile robots today. It significantly reduces the overall weight of the power supply and enhances the reliability of the system by increasing the bots' window of operability. The technology also delivers unparalleled cycle life: at least 10 times that of traditional Lithium-ion technology.

The benefits are especially significant for larger, connected systems. With up to six times more energy, bots can do substantially more work, be teleoperated for longer, and travel significantly further between charges than is possible today, providing greater flexibility, speed and efficiency in moving goods through the supply chain.

“This innovation will help us push beyond the limits of today's technology,” said James Kuffner, Chief Technology Officer at Symbotic.“Improvements in battery power unlock the future, enabling us to continue developing and deploying additional capabilities and new, advanced technologies that will make our bots smarter, more durable, and more productive. This is another step forward in our vision to reimagine the supply chain, and will further enhance the benefits of the Symbotic System for our customers.”

“As Symbotic continues to transform warehouse automation, we're proud to power that revolution. Nyobolt's high-performance batteries ensure Symbotic's autonomous robots never stop moving,” said Sai Shivareddy, Founder and CEO at Nyobolt.“Together, we're accelerating progress by optimizing 24/7 operations and setting a new standard for speed and efficiency while delivering long life cycles.”

Symbotic has been utilizing the technology in production on a limited basis since June 2025. It expects to start fully incorporating the batteries into new SymBot production in September 2025. The new power supply will be retrofit-compatible with previous-generation SymBotTM mobile robots, and the new battery technology is backward-compatible with existing Symbotic System charging infrastructure.

Symbotic is based near Boston, MA, and Nyobolt is headquartered in the UK, with its R&D located in the Boston area.

* Note: Symbotic is a minor investor in Nyobolt.

ABOUT SYMBOTIC

Symbotic is an automation technology leader reimagining the supply chain with its end-to-end, A.I.-powered robotic and software platform. Symbotic reinvents the warehouse as a strategic asset for the world's largest retail, wholesale, and food & beverage companies. Applying next-generation technology, high-density storage and machine learning to solve today's complex distribution challenges, Symbotic enables companies to move goods with unmatched speed, agility, accuracy and efficiency. As the backbone of commerce Symbotic transforms the flow of goods and the economics of the supply chain for its customers. For more information, visit .

ABOUT NYOBOLT

Nyobolt is a pioneer in high-power, fast-charging energy solutions that deliver mission-critical uptime for power-demanding industries. Founded in 2019, the company is leading the Instant Power revolution by combining proprietary anode materials, advanced battery cell design, and integrated power electronics to unlock ultrafast charging, exceptional power density, and extended lifecycle.

With a robust patent portfolio and a global footprint, Nyobolt unlocks next-gen industrial performance across AI data centers, warehouse robotic automation, and electrified heavy-duty applications. Its solutions reduce total cost of ownership while meeting the performance and reliability demands of an always-on world. For more information, please visit

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, but not limited to, statements about Symbotic's expectations or predictions regarding its new battery technology. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events or operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words“believes,”“estimates,”“expects,”“projects,”“may,”“will,”“should,”“plans,”“anticipates” or“intends” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. Certain of these risks are identified and discussed in Symbotic's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on December 4, 2024. These forward-looking statements are expressed in good faith, and Symbotic believes there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that the events, results or trends identified in these forward-looking statements will occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on that date. Symbotic is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers should carefully review the statements set forth in the reports that Symbotic has filed or will file from time to time with the SEC.

