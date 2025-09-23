WEBINAR: Using AI, ML & Llms Like Chatgpt For Validation Of FDA-Regulated Medical Device & Samd Products (Oct 15, 2025)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The main market opportunities lie in leveraging AI, ML, and LLMs to enhance efficiency and effectiveness in FDA-regulated medical device and SaMD development. These technologies can drive innovation, streamline the software development life cycle, and bolster compliance, offering significant potential across various life science sectors.

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Validation of FDA-Regulated Medical Device & SaMD Products Using AI, ML & LLMs like ChatGPT (Oct 15, 2025)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Providing safe and effective medical device & SaMD products regulated by FDA is in the best interests of all those involved in the development, manufacturing, testing, and distribution of these products. You will learn about projects going on in industry and at FDA that take advantage of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and Large Language Models (LLMs), such as ChatGPT.

With newer technologies such as AI in the mix, it means opportunity for greater efficiency and efficacy, but also poses more challenges for companies that develop, test, and support software applications in the life science industries.

In this webinar, you will learn just how AI, ML and LLMs, such as ChatGPT can increase efficiency and effectiveness of software development life cycle (SDLC) activities, enabling the delivery and support of computer solutions and new innovative medical device & SaMD products that will drive industry over the coming years.

This webinar is intended for those working in the FDA-regulated industries, including pharmaceutical, medical device, biological, animal health and tobacco. Functions that are applicable include regulatory affairs, regulatory submissions, research & development, manufacturing, Quality Control, distribution, clinical testing & management, adverse events management and post-marketing surveillance.

You should attend this webinar if you are responsible for planning, executing or managing the development or implementation of any system governed by FDA regulations, or if you are maintaining or supporting such a system.

You should also attend this webinar if you are responsible for developing, testing or supporting software used in medical device or SaMD products. Learn by reviewing industry best practices and knowing where to gather key information to help you move forward with these technologies quickly and in compliance with FDA.

Who Should Attend:



Information Technology Analysts

Information Technology Developers and Testers

QC/QA Managers and Analysts

Analytical Chemists

Compliance and Audit Managers

Laboratory Managers

Automation Analysts and Managers

Manufacturing Specialists and Managers

Supply Chain Specialists and Managers

Regulatory Affairs Specialists

Regulatory Submissions Specialists

Clinical Data Analysts

Clinical Data Managers

Clinical Trial Sponsors

Computer System Validation Specialists

GMP Training Specialists

Business Stakeholders/Subject Matter Experts

Business System/Application Testers

Life sciences vendors and consultants in validation & compliance Software companies supporting life science industries

Key Topics Covered:



How AI is increasing in use in life sciences industries to deliver safer and more effective Medical Device & SaMD products

Potential risks and challenges related to AI, ML and LLMs like ChatGPT

Industry vulnerabilities and how AI technologies can help address them

FDAa€Ts evolving review process for AI-enabled software in medical devices

Understanding when and how FDA regulates AI-based products

Potential risks impacting data, processes, products, and patient safety

Ensuring benefits outweigh risks in AI-driven medical devices

FDAa€Ts efforts to confront increasing cybersecurity threats in networked settings

Collaboration between FDA, industry, and developers to expand AI integration

Current best practices to improve compliance of AI-enabled products Validating and meeting FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and data integrity requirements

Speaker

Carolyn Troiano has more than 30 years of experience in computer system validation in the pharmaceutical, medical device, animal health, tobacco and other FDA-regulated industries. She is currently an independent consultant, advising companies on computer system validation and large-scale IT system implementation projects.

During her career, Carolyn worked directly, or on a consulting basis, for many of the larger pharmaceutical companies in the US and Europe. She developed validation programs and strategies back in the mid-1980s, when the first FDA guidebook was published on the subject, and collaborated with FDA and other industry representatives on 21 CFR Part 11, the FDA's electronic record/electronic signature regulation.

Carolyn has participated in industry conferences. She is currently active in the PMI, AITP, and RichTech, and volunteers for the PMI's Educational Fund as a project management instructor for non-profit organizations.

For more information about this training visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900