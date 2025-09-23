Copenhagen, Oslo Airports Suspend Operations Due to Drone Incursions
(MENAFN) Flight operations at two major Scandinavian airports were brought to a standstill Monday night following multiple sightings of unidentified drones, authorities confirmed, escalating concerns over regional airspace security.
Air traffic at Copenhagen Airport was halted at 8:30 p.m. local time (1930 GMT) after “three or four large drones” were spotted near the airport, Copenhagen police reported.
Lise Agerley Kurstein, a spokesperson for the airport, stated: “The airspace above Copenhagen Airport has been closed since 8:30 p.m. due to the presence of two or three unidentified drones. No aircraft can take off or land at the airport.”
Across the border, Oslo Airport in Norway also suspended all flights for several hours following similar incidents.
“We have made two separate drone sightings,” Monica Fasting, spokesperson for Oslo Airport, confirmed early Tuesday. She added that operations resumed at 3:15 a.m. local time.
The airspace lockdowns led to widespread flight disruptions, with inbound planes diverted and outgoing flights delayed or canceled. Authorities at both hubs have warned that travelers should expect continued delays throughout Tuesday as operations slowly resume.
Efforts to trace the drones’ origins are underway. Jakob Hansen, a senior official with the Danish police, said that local security services are working closely with military and intelligence units, in coordination with Norwegian counterparts.
“At this stage, we do not know” if the drones could be linked to Russia, Hansen said.
The incidents come amid heightened tensions over aerial incursions in Europe. On September 10, a suspected Russian drone strike landed on Polish soil, prompting a swift response from NATO. Similar drone-related incidents have recently been reported by Romania and Estonia.
Both Denmark and Norway have increased aerial surveillance as investigations continue.
