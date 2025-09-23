Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
New Alat Cargo Airport To Position Azerbaijan As Eurasian Logistics Hub

New Alat Cargo Airport To Position Azerbaijan As Eurasian Logistics Hub


2025-09-23 07:06:03
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The upcoming international cargo airport, scheduled to open in 2027 as part of the Alat Free Economic Zone, is expected to transform Azerbaijan into one of Eurasia's main logistics centers, Azernews reports.

Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev highlighted this in a post on his X account, noting the country's growing role in global trade.

“We participated in the 10th International Caspian Air Cargo Summit held in Baku. This summit, which has become the leading logistics event in the region since 2006, demonstrates the growing role of our country in global trade. Today, Azerbaijan has one of the largest and most modern air cargo fleets in the region. I hope that the industry leaders who came together in Baku will contribute to the development of global air cargo transportation with their productive discussions,” Nabiyev said.

MENAFN23092025000195011045ID1110098679

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search