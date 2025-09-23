BJP Urges CM Stalin To Act Against 'Corruption' In Paddy Procurement, Seeks New Legislation

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Sep 23 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party's Tamil Nadu unit has urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to enact legislation and take stringent measures to curb "corruption" in paddy procurement centres, alleging that farmers are facing systematic exploitation despite record procurement levels this year.

In a representation submitted to the Chief Minister, BJP state spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad said cultivators in the Cauvery Delta and other paddy-producing districts were being compelled to pay "commissions" ranging between Rs 40 and Rs 60 for every 40-kg sack at direct procurement centres.

He also alleged that sacks were being under-weighed by about two kilograms each, causing farmers an estimated loss of around Rs 275 per quintal through a combination of bribes and deductions.

According to him, these "malpractices" have resulted in losses running into crores of rupees over the past four years.

Prasad pointed out that although the state has fixed procurement prices at Rs 2,500 per quintal for common paddy and Rs 2,545 for fine varieties this year, the increase of Rs 95 over last year has "failed" to address the grievances of farmers in light of such deductions.

He noted that while the Centre has fixed the MSP for common paddy at Rs 2,369, with the state offering an additional Rs 131 incentive, Tamil Nadu's incentive package is significantly lower than the Rs 800 offered in states like Punjab and Odisha.

He said that unofficial deductions at procurement centres often exceed the incentive itself, leaving farmers worse off.

Highlighting the rising cost of cultivation, he said the expenditure to produce one quintal of paddy in Tamil Nadu stands at around Rs 2,300 based on operational costs of over Rs 64,000 per hectare.

Referring to the M.S. Swaminathan Committee's formula of comprehensive cost plus 50 per cent profit, he said the fair price for paddy should fall between Rs 3,135 and Rs 3,450, far above the current rate.

Even as Tamil Nadu achieved record procurement of more than 45 lakh metric tonnes of paddy in 2025, he said farmers continue to stage protests and road blockades over corruption and unfair practices, raising questions about the government's commitment to their welfare.

The BJP leader urged the government to introduce a law in the Assembly to ensure transparency and protect farmers' rights, constitute an independent commission headed by a retired judge to probe irregularities, form district-level special police units to investigate extortion, publish a white paper on action taken over the past five years, and enhance the state's procurement incentive to match other states.

He also called for digital monitoring, including CCTV surveillance and blockchain-based tracking of transactions, and the creation of helplines for farmers to report grievances.

Prasad said farmers are the backbone of Tamil Nadu and that exploitation at procurement centres amounts to both a legal violation and an ethical failure.

He urged the Chief Minister to act swiftly and decisively to restore confidence in the procurement system and safeguard the livelihood of farmers who feed the nation.