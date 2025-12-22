Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' Teaser Out Matt Damon Stars As Hero

The makers released the first teaser for Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' on Monday. According to Variety, the film follows the Greek hero Odysseus, played by Matt Damon, as he travels the long and winding path back home after the Trojan War. Universal released a first-look photo of Damon in costume back in February.

All-Star Cast and Creative Team

Damon stars alongside Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, Mia Goth, Benny Safdie, Jon Bernthal, John Leguizamo and more. In addition to directing, Nolan wrote the script and produced the film alongside his wife, Emma Thomas.

What the First Teaser Reveals

The trailer shows Odysseus getting shipwrecked along with his army and making his way back home during a treacherous journey. He and his soldiers are also seen inside the infamous Trojan horse, which was previous teased in a six-minute clip screened before Imax 70mm showings of "Sinners" and "One Battle After Another." Odysseus walks across land, sails by sea, and treks through caves, including one where an ominously large beast appears in the shadows. There are also brief shots of Holland as Odysseus' son Telemachus and Hathaway as Penelope, Odysseus' wife. Universal Pictures shared the trailer on its Instagram account. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Odyssey Movie (@theodysseymovie)

'A Cinematic Masterpiece': Production and Praise

Universal said last December that the film would be "shot across the world using brand new Imax film technology." Universal executive Jim Orr teased at CinemaCon that audiences could expect "a visionary, once-in-a-generation cinematic masterpiece that Homer himself would quite likely be proud of," reported Variety.

Nolan's 'Independent' Approach Praised

Leguizamo compared Nolan's work ethic to that of an independent filmmaker. "He's not doing it by committee, he's not doing it by what the studio says," the actor said during a recent appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," reported Variety, Nolan's most recent blockbuster was "Oppenheimer," which won seven Oscars in 2024.(ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)