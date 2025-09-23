Audit 101 Training Course: How To Conduct An Effective Audit & What They Don't Tell You May Happen (Online Event - Oct 23, 2025)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The market offers opportunities for advanced training in auditing that focuses on practical, real-world skills. There is a demand for courses that prepare auditors to handle resistant auditees, navigate organizational politics, and uncover hidden issues beyond traditional certification training.

Auditing is a critical function in any organization, ensuring compliance, accuracy, and efficiency in various operations. While traditional auditor certification training provides a solid foundation in auditing principles, procedures, and standards, it often falls short in preparing auditors for the complexities and unpredictable challenges encountered in real-world audits.

Auditors frequently face diverse auditees, ranging from cooperative to resistant, and must navigate organizational politics, hidden issues, and incomplete information. Understanding how to effectively communicate, gather evidence, and handle resistance is essential for a successful audit. This session aims to bridge the gap between theory and practice, offering practical techniques and real-world examples to enhance auditors' skills and confidence in managing any audit situation.

Why Should You Attend:

Are you prepared for the unexpected challenges that can arise during an audit? Do you know how to handle resistant auditees or uncover hidden issues? This training goes beyond traditional certification, equipping you with the practical skills and real-world insights needed to conduct effective audits and tackle unforeseen problems. Don't leave your success to chance, gain the confidence and expertise to excel in any auditing scenario.

Who Should Attend:



Internal Auditors

External Auditors

Audit Managers

Compliance Officers

Risk Management Professionals

Financial Analysts

Quality Assurance Managers

Internal Controls Specialists

Corporate Governance Professionals

Forensic Accountants

Business Analysts

IT Auditors

Operational Auditors

Senior Executives and Management Audit Committee Members

Key Topics Covered:

Basics of Conducting an Effective Audit



Defining an Audit: What is an audit?

Different types of audits Key Principles

Planning and Preparation



Understanding the Auditee Developing an Audit Plan

Conducting the Audit



Effective Communication

Listening Techniques Dealing with Resistance

Communicating Findings



Presenting to stakeholders

Handling challenging questions and feedback Ensuring clarity and conciseness

What They Don't Tell You



Unexpected Scenarios Political and Social Dynamics

Stories from the Auditing Vault



Case Study 1: Handling a Difficult Auditee Case Study 2: Discovering a Major Issue

Speaker

Meredith Crabtree has over 30 years' experience in regulated industries, ranging from Blood, Plasma, Tissue, Laboratory, Pharma, Medical Device, Cosmetics, Supplements, and Animal Health. This includes manufacturing, packaging, labelling and distribution operations. Meredith is the owner of MLKC Consulting is s a Quality Consultant specializing in product label reviews, 3rd party inspections, Consent Decree and Recall support. She also performs regulatory assessments and Quality trainings.

