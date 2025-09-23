Russian Strike In Odesa Region Triggers Fire, Damages Hotel And Post Office, Leaves Two Dead

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kipper, reported the news on Telegram .

The Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration stated that the enemy struck civilian infrastructure in the Odesa region. One person was killed. Social facilities were damaged.

Also, on the night of September 23, the Russians deliberately attacked the civilian infrastructure of the city of Tatarbunary in the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district with ballistic missiles. A woman was killed in the attack. There is information about the wounded.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine also reported on the consequences of the enemy attack on Facebook .

“The enemy attacked the Odesa region again. As a result of the attack, a fire broke out in five retail kiosks, which firefighters quickly extinguished,” the statement said.

The buildings of a hotel, Ukrposhta, Ukrtelecom, a cultural center, an administrative services center, and several cars were damaged.

According to preliminary information, three people were injured.

Two pieces of equipment and six firefighters were involved in the elimination of the consequences.

As reported by Ukrinform, one person was killed in Zaporizhzhia as a result of a nighttime Russian air strike , with hits on private buildings and industrial infrastructure.

