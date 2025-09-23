Azerbaijan, Qatar Explore Joint Investment And Strategic Sector Cooperation

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov met with Nasser Al-Attiyah, Director of Emerging Markets at Qatar Investment Authority, to discuss opportunities for expanding economic cooperation, promoting mutual investments, and partnering in the development of strategic sectors, the minister wrote on his X page, Azernews reports.

Jabbarov noted that Azerbaijan's growing economic potential enables the implementation of joint projects in economic cooperation, investment, and strategic partnerships with a number of countries, including Gulf states.

He added that the meeting with Al-Attiyah took place in Baku as part of the First Azerbaijan International Investment Forum, where the two sides reviewed opportunities for boosting economic ties and advancing strategic initiatives.