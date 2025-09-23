Azerbaijan, Qatar Explore Joint Investment And Strategic Sector Cooperation
Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov met with Nasser Al-Attiyah, Director of Emerging Markets at Qatar Investment Authority, to discuss opportunities for expanding economic cooperation, promoting mutual investments, and partnering in the development of strategic sectors, the minister wrote on his X page, Azernews reports.
Jabbarov noted that Azerbaijan's growing economic potential enables the implementation of joint projects in economic cooperation, investment, and strategic partnerships with a number of countries, including Gulf states.
He added that the meeting with Al-Attiyah took place in Baku as part of the First Azerbaijan International Investment Forum, where the two sides reviewed opportunities for boosting economic ties and advancing strategic initiatives.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Presents Kumining: Embodying Simple Mining, Smart Gains For Effortless Crypto Accumulation
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Cregis Joins TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025
- Leverage Shares Launches First 3X Single-Stock Etps On HOOD, HIMS, UNH And Others
- Blockchainfx Raises $7.24M In Presale As First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, And Forex Goes Live In Beta
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
CommentsNo comment