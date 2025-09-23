Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Drone Sightings Trigger Halting Flights in Norway, Denmark

2025-09-23 05:04:50
(MENAFN) Major airports across Norway and Denmark were compelled to suspend all flights following multiple drone sightings near runways on Monday and into early Tuesday.

In Denmark, authorities reported that two or three sizable drones were observed near Copenhagen Airport, the busiest hub in the Nordic region.

The airspace was closed at 8:30 pm local time, pausing all take-offs and landings. This disruption affected approximately 30 departures and around 20,000 passengers.

In Norway, Oslo Airport shut its airspace from midnight after a drone was sighted, according to a spokesperson for airport operator Avinor, speaking to a news outlet.

All outgoing flights were either canceled or delayed, and incoming flights were diverted to Gothenburg and Malmo in Sweden until the airport resumed operations at roughly 3:22 am on Tuesday.

“The police have launched an intensive investigation to determine what kind of drones these are,” Copenhagen police deputy assistant commissioner Jakob Hansen stated.

“The drones have disappeared and we have not taken any of them.”

A police representative told a news agency that no arrests had been made as of 10:15 pm.

The last drone sighting was recorded at 11:17 pm, with airspace reopening by 12:20 am on Tuesday. Airport authorities cautioned that delays and cancellations were expected to continue.

Hansen noted that law enforcement in Denmark and Norway are working together to investigate whether the incidents are linked.

Media outlets reported that Oslo Police had previously detained two Singaporean nationals for flying drones over Akershus Fortress, a medieval castle used for official government functions, though it remains uncertain if this case is connected to the airport disruptions.

