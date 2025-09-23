BJP Hails GST Reforms As Festival Of Savings Cites Record Car Sales, Relief In Medicine Prices
Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Patra said the reforms had triggered record-breaking sales across the automobile sector, alongside substantial savings for ordinary households on essential goods and medicines.
“Maruti Suzuki, a leading name in the sector, has broken its 35-year record today. Hyundai showrooms also witnessed their highest sales in five years. On the very first day itself, Maruti delivered 25,000 cars,” Patra said.
He added that dealerships across the country remained open till midnight to complete deliveries, with over 80,000 inquiries registered and bookings touching 75,000.
“Tata Motors received 25,000 inquiries and delivered 10,000 cars on the first day itself. Whether it is Mahindra or others, customer enthusiasm has been like a festival,” he remarked.
Patra also highlighted relief in the health sector, noting that prices of critical medicines had dropped following the GST rate rationalisation.
“On the first day, patients buying medicines for blood pressure and diabetes saved Rs 300-500. Cancer patients, too, have benefited, along with those needing medicines for throat infections, fever and other common ailments,” he said.
He added that the reforms had reduced costs not just for medicines and health insurance but also for footwear, garments, and electronic items, offering wide-ranging relief to the common man.
“Yesterday, BJP and NDA ministers visited markets across the country to interact with shopkeepers and customers. The feedback was overwhelming. People said this is truly a festival of savings,” Patra said, stressing that the reforms will strengthen purchasing power and boost consumer confidence.
Calling the timing of the reforms auspicious, Patra said,“That this comes on the very first day of Navratra is a blessing. It is like a festival for every household.”
