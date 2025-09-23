Pethey Introduces The All New T810 Remote Dog Trainer, Redefines Safe & Smart Pet Parenting

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The PetHey T810 remote dog trainer is more than just a dog collar, it's an all-in-one solution designed to correct bad behaviors with your dog easier, safer, and more enjoyable. Combining remote dog trainer, automatic bark control, and dual LED lights, it ensures effective communication and reliable protection every day. With its LCD screen, real-time monitoring, waterproof design, and Type-C fast charging, the T810 remote dog trainer gives you confidence and convenience, wherever adventures take you.



True Wireless Freedom:

Forget wrestling with tangled wires or deciphering complex manuals. This T810 remote dog trainer can be remotely controlled via GPS and is easy to operate. Charging is no longer a chore: The Type-C charging port works with your laptop, car adapter or power bank.

Intelligent Science Training Mode:

Control up to 3 dogs simultaneously with the T810 remote dog trainer, programming unique training profiles for each personality. Choose from three precision-tuned modes: Beep, vibration, or static, providing personalized training methods for different dogs. A physical button lock prevents misfires, ensuring your dog's safety.

Impeccable Outdoor Performance:

Command from up to 990ft away – enough to cover five football fields, whether you're hiking forest trails or relaxing in sprawling backyards rain or shine, the IPX7 waterproof collar withstands raining, lake swimming, and bathing , while the ergonomic remote remains sturdy in storms.

Dual LED Lighting Safety System:

While the other products offer dim single-point lights, the PetHey T810 remote dog trainer delivers dual LED lighting safety system protection. The transmitter flashlight reveals hidden trails and threats, while the collar LED light make pets stand out like beacons. Even though you play with your pets in the park at night, you can easily find your furry friends via dual LED lighting safety system.

Key Features:

1. Safety Lock – Prevents accidental corrections

2. 3 training modes – Beep, vibration, or static

3. 990ft range – Reliable signal for parks/backyards

4. IPX7 waterproof – Safe for rain, swimming & baths

5. 1 transmitter controls 3 dogs – Individual channel settings

6. Dual LED lights – Transmitter flashlight + collar light for nighttime visibility

7. Type-C fast charging – Works with power banks/laptops

Click here to learn more about PetHey T810 remote dog trainer, and get a promotion price on PetHey official store .

