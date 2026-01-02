US Move To Ease Pasta Tariffs Signals Thaw With Italy

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Washington has decided to reduce anti-dumping tariffs on certain pasta imports from Italy, a step that Italian officials say could ease a long-running trade dispute and marginally lower costs for American consumers while restoring access for affected producers.

Italy's Foreign Ministry said the United States would cut duties imposed on specific Italian pasta brands after a review of the measures, which were introduced following complaints by American manufacturers that imports were being sold below fair value. The ministry described the decision as a“positive development” for bilateral trade, noting that pasta exports represent a flagship product for Italy's agri-food sector and a key source of revenue for small and medium-sized producers.

The tariffs were levied under US anti-dumping rules overseen by the US Department of Commerce and applied unevenly across producers depending on company-specific margins calculated during investigations. Industry groups in Italy have long argued that the methodology overstated dumping margins and failed to account for cost increases in durum wheat, energy and logistics, which surged over the past few years and squeezed margins across the supply chain.

Officials in Rome said the reduction followed technical consultations between trade officials and the presentation of updated cost data by exporters. The Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the revised rates would apply to a defined list of companies and products, rather than across the board, reflecting the case-by-case nature of US trade remedies.

Pasta is a staple import for the United States, which relies on foreign durum wheat products to supplement domestic supply. Italy dominates the premium segment of the US market, with brands prized for quality and consistency. According to trade data, Italian pasta exports to the US have run into hundreds of millions of dollars annually, making the country the single largest foreign supplier by value. Duties imposed in earlier rounds raised landed costs for some brands by double-digit percentages, prompting distributors to trim volumes or shift sourcing.

American producers had argued that dumping harmed domestic manufacturers concentrated in Midwestern states, where pasta plants are closely tied to local wheat growers. Industry representatives welcomed enforcement actions as necessary to ensure a level playing field, while importers countered that the measures distorted competition and limited consumer choice. The partial rollback suggests regulators found grounds to revise earlier determinations without abandoning the underlying trade remedy framework.

For Italian manufacturers, the change could restore competitiveness in a market where price sensitivity has risen amid broader inflation. Exporters said reduced tariffs would allow them to stabilise contracts with US retailers and food-service buyers, many of whom had pushed for price concessions to offset duties. Some companies had absorbed part of the tariff cost to retain shelf space, cutting profitability, while others passed costs on to consumers.

The decision also carries diplomatic weight. Trade frictions over food products have periodically strained transatlantic ties, from steel and aluminium levies to disputes over wine and cheese labelling. Rome has sought to frame the pasta decision as evidence that technical engagement can yield outcomes even when broader trade negotiations remain stalled. Officials stressed that the move did not require legislative action and was achieved within existing US review procedures.

Analysts say the impact on US retail prices will depend on how quickly distributors adjust contracts and whether savings are passed on. Pasta prices rose sharply during the pandemic period due to supply disruptions and higher input costs, and while some pressures have eased, retailers remain cautious about repricing. Any reductions are likely to be incremental rather than dramatic.

The adjustment may also influence ongoing reviews affecting other agri-food exports. Italian industry groups are pressing for similar reconsideration of duties on products such as tomatoes and olive oil, arguing that cost structures have shifted materially since original investigations. US authorities typically require detailed evidence and public comment before altering rates, a process that can take months.

