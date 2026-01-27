Redmi Note 15 Series Officially Launched At Safari Mall

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Xiaomi, in collaboration with Safari Mall, and Intertec Group successfully hosted the official launch of the Redmi Note 15 Series on Saturday evening at Safari Mall in the presence of Chief Guest Malavika Menon, (movie actress) followed by key members of the Safari Group of Companies.

This included Surendra Nath - General Manager; Tamer Elsaid Farag - AGM; Abdul Fathah- Leasing Manager; and Tittu George - Head of Sales - Safari Mobile Shop, along with representatives from Xiaomi, namely Fahad Mohammed - Retail Manager, and Nirupamal - Training Manager, and from the Intertec Group, Shahil Aziz - Key Account Manager, as well as invited guests and partners.

The launch event showcased the newly introduced Redmi Note 15 Series, featuring multiple variants designed to deliver flagship-level performance, durability, and exceptional value.

Key highlights of the series include a 200MP high-resolution camera, powerful performance configurations of up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, and Xiaomi's signature“Titan Tough” design philosophy, built for enhanced strength and reliability.

The Redmi Note 15 Series is competitively priced, starting from QR759, with premium variants available up to QR1,649, offering consumers a wide range of options to suit different performance and storage needs.

As part of the launch promotions, customers can also enjoy attractive bundled benefits, including free gifts, a one-time screen replacement within 12 months, and three months of Google One (100GB cloud storage). These offers are valid from 15 January to 15 February 2026.

The event concluded on a high note, with appreciation extended to all teams involved. Special thanks were conveyed to the dedicated Xiaomi, Safari, and Intertec teams, whose collective efforts ensured the seamless execution and overall success of the launch event.

With the introduction of the Redmi Note 15 Series, Xiaomi and Intertec Group reaffirm their commitment to bringing innovative, high-value technology to consumers in Qatar, while strengthening strategic retail partnerships with Safari Mall.