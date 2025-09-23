France Announces Recognition of Palestinian State at UN
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron declared on Monday that France officially recognizes the State of Palestine, aligning with the majority of UN member states that have already taken similar actions.
"I declare today that France recognizes the State of Palestine," Macron announced during the High-Level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia.
"The time has come. We can no longer wait," he added, stressing, "We want two states in peace and security side by side."
With France’s recognition, more than 150 countries now acknowledge Palestine as a state.
On Sunday, Britain, Canada, Australia, and Portugal also formally recognized Palestine, intensifying calls for a "two-state solution" as Israel pressed on with its offensive and territorial expansion in Gaza, despite growing international outcry.
Speaking at the same UN conference, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres remarked, "The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has gone unresolved for generations."
"Dialogue has faltered. Resolutions have been flouted. International law has been breached," he added.
The UN chief condemned the worsening situation, describing it as "intolerable" and deteriorating by the hour.
"We are here today to help navigate the only way out of this nightmare: A two-state solution, where two independent, sovereign, democratic states—Israel and Palestine—live side by side in peace and security within their secure and recognized borders on the basis of pre-1967 lines, with Jerusalem as the capital of both states—in line with international law, UN resolutions and other relevant agreements," Guterres said.
Annalena Baerbock, President of the 80th UN General Assembly session, echoed similar concerns, stating, "We need an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire in Gaza. Israel must immediately facilitate the full, rapid, safe and unhindered entry and delivery of humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians. Hamas must immediately and unconditionally release all hostages."
She underscored that the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict cannot be resolved through continued violence, occupation, and terror. "The only way to ensure that future generations of both Palestinians and Israelis can live in peace, security, and dignity is the two-state solution," Baerbock concluded.
