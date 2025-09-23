West Bay Waterfront Project Advances With RFP Stage 1

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Tourism in partnerships with the Public Works Authority (Ashghal), has announced the launch of the Request for Proposals (RFP) – Stage 1 for the West Bay Beaches and Al Safliya Island Development Project.

Issued under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model and structured as a Design, Build, Finance, Operate, Maintain and Transfer (DBFOMT) scheme, the project will transform Doha's West Bay beaches and Al Safliya Island into a cohesive waterfront destination with eco-tourism initiatives, waterfront leisure spaces, dining, and recreational offerings.

Through RFP Stage 1, Qatar Tourism and Ashghal invite qualified Qatari, regional, and international developers and consortia with proven expertise to submit proposals. The objective of this stage is to gather design ideas and pre-qualify bidders capable of delivering the project to international standards. Pre-qualified companies will subsequently be invited to participate in RFP Stage 2.

The West Bay Waterfront Project is an integral part of Qatar Tourism's Asset Masterplan, which is a strategic initiative aimed at transforming Qatar into a world-class tourist destination by investing in infrastructure, cultural attractions, and leisure experiences aligned with the Qatar National Vision 2030. By investing and delivering world-class infrastructure and tourism facilities, the project will enhance the visitor experience and position Qatar as a leading global destination for cultural, leisure, and family-friendly tourism.

Ashghal has published the RFP Stage 1 documentation, which includes detailing the full scope of design, construction, financing, operations and subsequent handover transfer to the contracting Authority. Proposals must be submitted no later than Sunday, November 2, 2025, at 13.00(Doha localtime).