Industrial Valves Market: Future Demand And Top Key Players Analysis 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Industrial Valves Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Industrial Valves Market Through 2025?

The steady expansion of the industrial valve market size in prior years is noteworthy. The market worth valued at $99.77 billion in 2024 is forecasted to escalate to $102.56 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8%. Factors contributing to this augmentation during the historic phase encompass infrastructure enhancement, intensification in energy extraction and production, manufacturing globalization, strict regulatory norms, along with replacement and advancement initiatives.

The size of the industrial valves market is anticipated to experience consistent growth in the upcoming years, with expectations to reach a value of $118.58 billion in 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7%. The anticipated growth can be credited to factors such as the emphasis on environmental sustainability, actions towards water management, initiatives in renewable energy, resilience in supply chains, as well as customization and specialization, along with global economic recovery. During the projection period, notable trends will include intelligent valve technologies, the emergence of the industrial Internet of Things, a focus on energy efficiency, increased automation in manufacturing, the expansion of the oil and gas exploration sectors, and progress in materials and manufacturing techniques.

Download a free sample of the industrial valves market report:



What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Industrial Valves Market?

The growth of the industrial valve market is expected to be driven by an increased number of oil and gas explorations. These explorations involve processes and methods which help in determining the potential sites ideal for drilling and oil and gas extraction. The function of industrial valves is to regulate the direction and control the pressure of the flowing oil and gas. For example, the Energy Information Administration (EIA), a statistical agency from the US, noted that oil production is set to increase from over 12.8 million barrels per day in 2023, to approximately 13.2 million barrels per day in 2024, with a projected further increase to 13.4 million barrels per day in 2025. This increase comes in spite of a reduced number of active rigs, and is attributed to improved productivity of wells. Consequently, the expanding number of oil and gas explorations is spurring the growth of the industrial valve market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Industrial Valves Market?

Major players in the Industrial Valves include:

. Emerson Electric Co.

. The Flowserve Corporation

. Schlumberger Limited

. Crane Holdings Co.

. KITZ Corporation

. AVK Holdings A/S

. Forbes Marshall Pvt Ltd.

. KSB SE & Co. KGaA

. Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC

. Metso Outotec Corporation

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Industrial Valves Market In The Future?

The emergence of product innovation is becoming a significant trend in the industrial valve markets. Many leading corporations in this sector are honing their focus on creating innovative solutions to solidify their market standing. For example, in December 2022, Emerson Electric Co., an American manufacturing firm, launched two cutting-edge products named Crosby J-Series pressure relief valves. The first version is a balance diaphragm valve designed to reduce the necessity for bellows in pressure-reducing valves. This new design ensures a balanced operation against back pressure, reduces the costs of ownership, and enhances performance. The second technology, bellows leak detection, facilitates the remote detection of bellows ruptures in pressure-reduction valves, while concurrently reducing and accurately measuring volumetric emissions.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Industrial Valves Market

The industrial valves market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Valves: Ball Valves, Check Valves, Butterfly Valves, Plug Valves, Globe Valves, Gate Valves, Diaphragm Valves, Safety Valves

2) By Function: Isolation, Regulation, Safety Relief Valve, Special Purpose, Non-Return

3) By Material: Ductile Iron, Carbon Steel, Plastic, Brass, Bronze, Copper, Aluminum, Others Materials

4) By Accessories: Hydraulic Filter, Power Cable, Mounting Screw And Bolts, Seal Kits, Dust Protection Cover, Others Accessories

5) By End-User: Chemicals, Energy And Power, Oil And Gas, Water And Wastewater Treatment, Building And Constructions, Paper And Pulp, Metal And Mining, Agriculture, Semiconductor, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Ball Valves: Floating Ball Valves, Trunnion Ball Valves

2) By Check Valves: Swing Check Valves, Lift Check Valves, Dual Plate Check Valves

3) By Butterfly Valves: Resilient Seated Butterfly Valves, Triple Offset Butterfly Valves

4) By Plug Valves: Lubricated Plug Valves, Non-Lubricated Plug Valves

5) By Globe Valves: Rising Stem Globe Valves, Non-Rising Stem Globe Valves

6) By Gate Valves: Wedge Gate Valves, Parallel Gate Valves

7) By Diaphragm Valves: Inline Diaphragm Valves, Angle Diaphragm Valves

8) By Safety Valves: Spring-Loaded Safety Valves, Pilot-Operated Safety Valves

View the full industrial valves market report:



Global Industrial Valves Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the industrial valves market. The market report focuses on various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. The projected growth in the Asia-Pacific region was significant.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Industrial Valves Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Industrial Dishwasher Global Market Report 2025



Industrial Display Global Market Report 2025



Industrial Energy Efficiency Services Global Market Report 2025



Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.