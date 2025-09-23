Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Gold prices reach historic high amid anticipated Fed rate cuts

Gold prices reach historic high amid anticipated Fed rate cuts


2025-09-23 03:41:16
(MENAFN) Gold prices climbed to unprecedented levels on Monday, rising 0.7% to reach $3,719.95 as of 0630 GMT, fueled by expectations that the US Federal Reserve will continue reducing interest rates.

Over the past year, gold has fluctuated between $2,536.91 and $3,719.95, recording an impressive 40.7% increase during that period.

The Fed lowered its benchmark rate by 25 basis points last week, a move widely seen as influenced by President Donald Trump’s persistent calls for monetary easing.

Looking ahead, markets anticipate additional cuts during the Fed’s meetings scheduled for October and December.

Analysts point to soft inflation data, a rise in unemployment figures, and ongoing political pressure as key factors driving expectations for further reductions in borrowing costs.

MENAFN23092025000045017281ID1110097778

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search