Gold prices reach historic high amid anticipated Fed rate cuts
(MENAFN) Gold prices climbed to unprecedented levels on Monday, rising 0.7% to reach $3,719.95 as of 0630 GMT, fueled by expectations that the US Federal Reserve will continue reducing interest rates.
Over the past year, gold has fluctuated between $2,536.91 and $3,719.95, recording an impressive 40.7% increase during that period.
The Fed lowered its benchmark rate by 25 basis points last week, a move widely seen as influenced by President Donald Trump’s persistent calls for monetary easing.
Looking ahead, markets anticipate additional cuts during the Fed’s meetings scheduled for October and December.
Analysts point to soft inflation data, a rise in unemployment figures, and ongoing political pressure as key factors driving expectations for further reductions in borrowing costs.
Over the past year, gold has fluctuated between $2,536.91 and $3,719.95, recording an impressive 40.7% increase during that period.
The Fed lowered its benchmark rate by 25 basis points last week, a move widely seen as influenced by President Donald Trump’s persistent calls for monetary easing.
Looking ahead, markets anticipate additional cuts during the Fed’s meetings scheduled for October and December.
Analysts point to soft inflation data, a rise in unemployment figures, and ongoing political pressure as key factors driving expectations for further reductions in borrowing costs.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Presents Kumining: Embodying Simple Mining, Smart Gains For Effortless Crypto Accumulation
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Cregis Joins TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025
- Leverage Shares Launches First 3X Single-Stock Etps On HOOD, HIMS, UNH And Others
- Blockchainfx Raises $7.24M In Presale As First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, And Forex Goes Live In Beta
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
CommentsNo comment