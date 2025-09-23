Bangladesh: Awami League Condemns Custodial Deaths Of Party Leaders Under Yunus Regime

MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, Sep 23 (IANS) Bangladesh's Awami League party condemned the custodial death of its party leaders and activists across the country, including the killing of its leader Abu Bakkar Siddique Munna in Gaibandha district under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government.

Slamming the Yunus regime, the party said that the people of Bangladesh are witnessing how the“illegal usurper, killer, fascist Yunus and his cohorts” are murdering Awami League leaders and activists through various means.

“In this continuation, Abu Bakkar Siddique Munna (Munna Chairman), leader of the Awami League in Kanchipara Union of Phulchhari Upazila, Gaibandha, and former chairman of the Union Parishad, has been murdered. We strongly condemn and protest this planned killing by the illegal usurper, killer, fascist Yunus and his cohorts. We also express our solidarity with the bereaved family and affirm that in the Bangladesh of tomorrow, justice will be served for all such murders,” read a statement issued by the Awami League.

The party accused the Yunus regime of filing false and harassing cases to unjustly detain Awami League leaders and workers, leaders of the central 14-party alliance, and people from various professions for extended periods.

According to the Awami League, although prisons are considered one of the safest places in the world, detainees in Bangladesh are being subjected to hellish suffering. It also alleged that the prisoners are enduring indescribable physical and mental torture, resulting in an increasing number of custodial deaths every day.

The party further stated that recently, custodial killings have taken place in several districts of the country, including Sylhet, Moulvibazar, and Gaibandha districts.

Despite public concern and the cries of bereaved families, the Awami League alleged that the“illegal usurper” Yunus regime remains unmoved.

“Even now, Awami League leaders and activists are being killed through various forms of torture. False and harassing cases are filed against everyone. When bail is granted in one case, 'shown arrest' is used in another case to unjustly keep them detained. In this way, alongside physical torture, psychological torture is also being carried out to kill Awami League leaders and activists,” the party emphasised.