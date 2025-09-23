Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kamala Harris backs NY Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani

2025-09-23 03:28:53
(MENAFN) Former Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday voiced support for New York City’s Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, while also drawing attention to other emerging Democratic figures across the nation.

During a televised interview, Harris was asked about Mamdani’s campaign, which has stirred hesitation among some Democrats. She replied: “As far as I’m concerned, he’s the Democratic nominee, and he should be supported.”

When pressed on whether this meant a direct endorsement, she clarified: “I support the Democrat in the race. Sure.”

At the same time, Harris emphasized that focus should not be limited to New York alone. “He’s not the only star (in the party),” she said. “There are people like Barbara Drummond in Mobile, Alabama, Helena Moreno in New Orleans. They’re all running for mayor too, and they are stars. So I hope that we don’t so over-index on New York City that we lose sight of the stars throughout our country who are right now running for mayor and many other offices.”

Mamdani, who identifies as a democratic socialist, rose quickly within progressive circles after winning the Democratic primary in June. His victory positioned him to potentially become both the first Muslim and the first South Asian to serve as mayor of the United States’ largest city.

