Remittix Soars Past $26M In Presale As Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Goes Live On Ethereum And Solana

KOŠICE, Slovakia, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix (RTX) , the groundbreaking blockchain project redefining the future of digital payments, has successfully raised over $26.3 million in its presale, selling upwards of 669 million tokens at a price of $0.1130 each. The achievement coincides with the beta release of the Remittix Wallet on two of the most potent blockchains in the world, Ethereum and Solana.

Remittix is now a contender in the fiercely competitive Web3 wallet ecosystem, competing against tried and true titans like MetaMask and Trust Wallet, thanks to these two innovations.

Creating Utility Beyond Storage

Whereas there are many wallets to act as nothing but virtual safes to store and exchange assets, Remittix is designed to accomplish more. With a real-world use focus from the beginning, the wallet makes bank-to-crypto conversions possible in 30+ countries so value can move in and out of traditional finance systems.

An integrated live FX conversion calculator makes it even more handy by facilitating simple currency exchange within the app without turning to third-party websites. The wallet will have support for 40+ cryptocurrencies, leading coins and altcoins from day one, providing the user with flexibility and diversity in portfolio management.

Speed and simplicity are at the core of the platform and as such, Remittix is an accessible solution for both everyday consumers and businesses requiring cross-border remittance services. By bringing together the power of blockchain with real-world practicality, the project is positioning itself to take a stake in being an authentic on-ramp to the $19 trillion world payments economy.

Security and Trust at the Forefront

Security is paramount in the digital finance world today and Remittix has gone to great lengths to ensure its community. The project is completely audited by CertiK, the premier blockchain security company and takes pride in being #1 on CertiK Skynet among pre-launch tokens.

Not only does this certification endorse the technical soundness of Remittix but also signifies its assurance of investor protection.





In addition to this, the team has already secured listings on BitMart and LBank, two global exchanges that provide liquidity and access to investors across the globe, establishing strong groundwork for adoption before the full launch of the wallet.

Ethereum & Solana Communities Lead Beta Testing

The beta launch on Ethereum and Solana was a calculated strategy. Ethereum boasts the highest adoption of smart contract platforms, offering unparalleled reach and developer utilization and Solana boasts high-speed transactions and scalability.

Together, these systems offer the optimal platform to test the wallet's multi-chain interoperability as well as access two of the most active communities of Web3. Community Centered Growth Incentives





Remittix is enthusiastically engaging with its community via incentive-driven programs. Presale participants who bring in new contributors receive a 15% reward in USDT, fueling rapid grassroots growth and wider adoption.

At the same time, a perpetual $250,000 giveaway contest is recompensing the project's most engaged supporters. Such initiatives showcase Remittix's dedication to building an avid and energetic community before its mainnet launch.

About Remittix (RTX)

Remittix is an innovative blockchain initiative whose aim is to correct inefficiencies in cross-border remittances. Based on secure crypto-to-fiat exchange, affordable cross-border transactions and scalability integrations for businesses, the platform bridges decentralized finance and traditional banking.

Built on CertiK-audited security, deflationary tokenomics and people-first philosophy, Remittix is poised to become one of the most anticipated blockchain projects of 2025.

