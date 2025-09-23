Enamine Joins Forces With The ICR To Expand Fragment-Based Drug Discovery With Fluorinated Compound Libraries

KYIV, UKRAINE, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Enamine Ltd., a leading global provider of screening compounds, chemical building blocks, and drug discovery services, and The Institute of Cancer Research, London, have announced a new research collaboration aimed at broadening the tools available for Fragment-based Drug Discovery (FBDD).

A closer look at fluorinated fragments

As part of the joint initiative, Enamine will supply a set of fluorinated fragment compounds to The Institute of Cancer Research (ICR), carefully selected from its extensive in-stock collection and Enamine REAL Space. Over the coming months, ICR researchers will profile these compounds using in-house analytical tools, including proton and fluorine NMR spectroscopy, LC-HRMS, and solubility testing.

The annotated compounds will then be screened against the panel of protein targets, helping to assess their potential value in fragment-based screening campaigns. The aim is to produce a well-characterized set of fluorinated fragments that can accelerate early-stage drug discovery for researchers worldwide.

“This exciting new collaboration is a great opportunity to combine the ICR's research capabilities and expertise in fragment-based drug discovery with Enamine's compound expertise, to create something truly useful for the FBDD community. It's a focused, practical project with the potential for wide impact.” Professor Swen Hoelder, Director of Chemistry at The Institute of Cancer Research, London.

From joint research to real-world impact

Once testing is complete, Enamine will use the results to refine and commercialize new fragment libraries, making them available through its global distribution network. The ICR will have the priority right to explore the findings and will work with Enamine to publish joint results in peer-reviewed journals.

“Following our productive collaboration with ICR on the design of Carboxylic Acid Bioisostere Fragment Library, we're excited to join efforts once again to develop a novel fragment library tailored for fluorine-based NMR screening. This project reflects our shared commitment to expanding the FBDD toolbox with innovative and chemically diverse starting points,” said Andrey Tarnovskiy, Sales Director, Europe, Enamine.

What's next

The project is expected to run for 12 months, with the option to extend. Both teams will contribute to a final research report, and future communications will highlight key takeaways for the scientific and drug discovery communities.

About Enamine Ltd.

Enamine Ltd., headquartered in Kyiv, Ukraine, is a scientifically driven contract research organization renowned for maintaining the world's largest and most reputable collections of Building Blocks (over 300,000), Screening Compounds (4.6 million), and vast chemical database of synthetically feasible structures – REAL Space, comprising trillions of molecules. The company offers an extensive portfolio of expertly designed libraries for hit discovery, including Diversity, Fragment, Covalent, Bioactive, and Targeted Libraries. Enamine delivers fully integrated discovery services, encompassing advanced organic synthesis, library synthesis, medicinal chemistry support, high-throughput screening (HTS), and preclinical biology, advancing life science and pharmaceutical research efforts globally.

About The Institute of Cancer Research

The Institute of Cancer Research, London, is an independent research institute based across two London sites: one in Chelsea in the centre and one in Sutton in the south. We are a member of the University of London and have an outstanding record of achievement dating back more than 100 years.

Around 800 scientists work at The Institute of Cancer Research (ICR) across the full spectrum of cancer research, from basic cancer biology to clinical trials. We are also one of the world's most successful academic institutions in industry collaboration.

