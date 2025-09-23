Erdogan Calls Recognition of Palestine "Historic" Move
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday praised the recent moves by several nations, including members of the UN Security Council, to acknowledge the state of Palestine, calling the decisions "quite important" and "historic."
Addressing a UN gathering on Palestine, Erdogan congratulated the countries that recognized Palestine and expressed optimism that these actions will help accelerate the realization of a two-state framework.
He underlined that Israel’s ongoing assault in Gaza persists with unrelenting brutality, stating that no one with a moral conscience can remain indifferent in the face of such "genocide."
Erdogan emphasized that the Palestinian struggle has now evolved into a genuinely worldwide concern.
The Turkish leader reiterated the necessity of declaring an immediate cease-fire in Gaza, guaranteeing the unobstructed delivery of humanitarian supplies, and ensuring Israel’s withdrawal of its forces.
Erdogan further appealed to the global community to halt Israel’s expansion of settlements in the West Bank, its attempts to impose unilateral changes in East Jerusalem, and its maneuvers to fuel instability across the region.
According to him, the strategy of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration is to block the formation of a Palestinian state and to push Palestinians into forced displacement as much as possible.
He noted that although Netanyahu’s government comes from a community once subjected to the horrors of the Holocaust, it now carries out genocide against its neighbors with whom it has shared land and water for thousands of years.
Addressing a UN gathering on Palestine, Erdogan congratulated the countries that recognized Palestine and expressed optimism that these actions will help accelerate the realization of a two-state framework.
He underlined that Israel’s ongoing assault in Gaza persists with unrelenting brutality, stating that no one with a moral conscience can remain indifferent in the face of such "genocide."
Erdogan emphasized that the Palestinian struggle has now evolved into a genuinely worldwide concern.
The Turkish leader reiterated the necessity of declaring an immediate cease-fire in Gaza, guaranteeing the unobstructed delivery of humanitarian supplies, and ensuring Israel’s withdrawal of its forces.
Erdogan further appealed to the global community to halt Israel’s expansion of settlements in the West Bank, its attempts to impose unilateral changes in East Jerusalem, and its maneuvers to fuel instability across the region.
According to him, the strategy of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration is to block the formation of a Palestinian state and to push Palestinians into forced displacement as much as possible.
He noted that although Netanyahu’s government comes from a community once subjected to the horrors of the Holocaust, it now carries out genocide against its neighbors with whom it has shared land and water for thousands of years.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
- New Silver Launches In California And Boston
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
CommentsNo comment