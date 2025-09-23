South Africa's Sygnia Warns Investors About Bitcoin ETF Risks

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) A South African asset manager with over $20 billion in assets under management has issued caution to its investors regarding cryptocurrency exposure, particularly in Bitcoin ETFs, citing significant market volatility.

During an interview with Bloomberg TV on Monday, Magda Wierzycka, CEO of Sygnia, emphasized the firm's approach to its Bitcoin -linked ETF, Sygnia Life Bitcoin Plus, which tracks BlackRock 's iShares Bitcoin Trust . She stated that the firm actively monitors and intervenes to prevent clients from over-allocating their portfolios to the fund, underscoring the inherent price swings of Bitcoin .

Despite this cautious stance, Wierzycka acknowledged that Bitcoin is gradually evolving into a long-term investment, framing it less as a speculative asset and more as a strategic part of a diversified portfolio. However, she reiterated concerns over the cryptocurrency 's high volatility, advising clients to keep exposure within prudent limits-specifically no more than 5% of discretionary assets or retirement savings-outlined in the fund's official materials.

Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka notes that the firm actively manages client holdings in its Bitcoin ETF. Source: Bloomberg

Current Bitcoin trading ranges have seen the cryptocurrency fluctuating between approximately $111,644 and $114,548 over the past 24 hours, with a weekly range between $111,933 and $117,851, according to data from CoinGecko.

Sygnia Expands Its Crypto ETF Offerings

Launched in June, Sygnia's Bitcoin Plus ETF does not permit direct ownership of Bitcoin but provides exposure to the asset class. Given the significant inflows experienced, Wierzycka indicated strong investor interest without disclosing specific figures. The firm plans to introduce additional crypto -focused ETFs on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, aiming to re-enter the market after regulatory challenges halted previous efforts.

Crypto ETF products have gained momentum recently, with reports of $1.9 billion in inflows last week alone-Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs leading the influx with nearly $1 billion and $772 million, respectively.

Bitcoin's Long-Term Outlook and Market Sentiment

While Sygnia's leadership remains cautious about short-term price swings, Wierzycka's perspective has shifted toward viewing Bitcoin as a long-term investment rather than merely a speculative asset. Despite short-term overvaluation concerns-with Bitcoin trading above $112,000-market analysts and prominent crypto figures forecast more bullish scenarios.

Notably, former BitMEX executive Arthur Hayes has predicted Bitcoin could reach $250,000 by year-end, and entrepreneur Michael Saylor has doubled down on his forecast of a $21 million Bitcoin by 2042-reflecting growing institutional confidence and optimistic outlooks on the future of cryptocurrencies within the evolving blockchain ecosystem.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.