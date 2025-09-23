Colombia's Currency Conquers Global Markets While Stocks Soar
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombia's peso claimed the crown as September's best-performing global currency while stocks reached five-year highs, data from financial authorities show. The peso gained 1.8 percent against the dollar this month, trading at 3,850 per USD on Monday.
The Real Story: Colombia discovered something most countries missed. While central banks worldwide cut rates, Colombia kept its benchmark at 9.25 percent.
This created a massive 525 basis point advantage over US rates after the Federal Reserve cut to 4.0-4.25 percent on September 17. International investors flocked to Colombian assets seeking higher returns.
The COLCAP stock index hit 1,871 points, up 41.55 percent this year and reaching levels not seen since 2020. Market capitalization swelled to 417 trillion pesos as foreign money poured in. The index gained 0.72 percent on Monday alone.
Behind the numbers lies economic transformation . GDP grew 2.7 percent annually in May while inflation fell to 4.8 percent in June from 5.1 percent in May.
Oil production dropped 5 percent to 746,000 barrels daily, yet higher prices near 70 dollars per barrel supported export revenues.
The peso strengthened 8.06 percent over twelve months, making it a standout performer among emerging markets. The Dollar Index held steady at 97.3471 as Fed officials debated future rate cuts. Colombia's central bank raised growth forecasts to 2.6 percent for 2025 and 3.0 percent for 2026.
Top 5 Stock Winners led gains across sectors. Cementos Argos surged 14.6 percent over seven days, adding 1.9 trillion pesos in market value.
Grupo Nutresa hit all-time highs with a 9.39 percent jump to 157,000 pesos. Grupo Aval gained 2.52 percent as banks benefited from high rates. Grupo Argos and Bancolombia rounded out the leaders with solid gains.
Top 5 Losers showed sector rotation effects. Davivienda Preferred fell 3.64 percent to 23,320 pesos despite banking sector strength. Utilities company Celsia dropped 3.38 percent to 4,580 points.
Mining firm Mineros declined 2.73 percent as energy stocks faced government tax pressures. Telecommunications firm ETB continued struggling with 20 percent annual losses amid debt problems.
Consumer discretionary stocks led sector gains with 10.09 percent weekly performance, followed by materials at 7.74 percent. Energy lagged with 3.35 percent weekly losses as the government imposed higher taxes on fossil fuel exports.
The underlying challenge: Colombia 's fiscal deficit target rose to 7.1 percent of GDP for 2025, raising sustainability questions.
Oil companies face effective tax rates of 55 percent, prompting some international producers to reduce investments. Political tensions with the US over drug policy added uncertainty.
Technical indicators suggest momentum continues . The peso trades below key moving averages with room for gains if the Fed cuts rates further while Colombia maintains high yields.
The COLCAP shows strong upward momentum above major technical levels. Market participants expect continued strength if interest rate differentials persist.
Colombia's combination of attractive yields, stable commodity revenues, and improving economic fundamentals positioned the country as a major beneficiary of shifting global capital flows away from declining US rates.
The peso's rise reflects broader dollar weakness but also Colombia's unique position as one of few countries maintaining restrictive monetary policy amid global easing cycles.
