Coolie To Ba***D Of Bollywood: Top 5 Most-Watched Movies And Web Series On OTT

Ormax has unveiled its list of the most-watched movies and web series on OTT platforms for the week of September 15 to 21, highlighting the top content that grabbed viewers' attention.

New movies now hit OTT platforms weekly, much like theaters. Films reach OTT within a month, making long theatrical runs rare. Here are the top 5 most-viewed movies and series.

'Saiyaara,' a Bollywood hit, tops the list with 6M views on Netflix. Superstar Rajinikanth's 'Coolie,' directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is second with 4.9M views on Amazon Prime.

The animated film 'Mahavatar Narasimha' is third with 3.3M views on Netflix. 'Inspector Ginde' is fourth (2.1M views), and the American horror 'Sinners' is fifth (1.2M views).

Top web series: Aryan Khan's 'The Bads of Bollywood' (4.6M views), 'The Trial' S2 (2.5M), 'Do You Wanna Partner' (2M), 'Wednesday' S2 (1.5M), and 'Half CA' S2 (1.2M).