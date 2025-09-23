Who Makes Tylenol - And What's The Company's Reaction To Donald Trump's Autism Claim?

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trum isn't a doctor, but on Monday, he played one on TV, dishing out a stream of unproven medical claims, many lacking evidence, about how to reduce autism rates.

Trump repeatedly urged pregnant women to avoid Tylenol , the widely used painkiller whose active ingredient is acetaminophen, contradicting longstanding guidance from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, which considers acetaminophen safe during pregnancy, as reported by the Associated Press.

He even went as far as to opine on when children should and shouldn't be given painkillers, despite having no medical credentials.

Moreover, the last nail in the coffin was hammered by Trump, the link between autism and acetaminophen, known globally as paracetamol. With growing urgency, he repeated the warning,“Don't take Tylenol.”

Which company makes Tylenol?

Tylenol, one of the most widely used over-the-counter pain relievers containing acetaminophen, is manufactured by Kenvue.

Tylenol was first introduced in 1955 by McNeil Laboratories as TYLENOL Elixir for Children, marking the beginning of what would become America's best-selling pain reliever. Kenvue is now an independent American consumer health company and was formerly Johnson & Johnson's Consumer Healthcare division. Its portfolio includes household-name brands such as Band-Aid, Neutrogena, Listerine, Aveeno, and Benadryl.

As of July 14, 2025, Kirk Perry was named interim CEO of Kenvue, following the resignation of Thibaut Mongon, who stepped down amid an internal operational review and left the board of directors, as reported by USA Today.

However, Kenvue firmly rejected any connection between the drug and autism.

In a statement, the company warned that discouraging Tylenol use during pregnancy could leave expectant mothers facing dangerous fevers or turning to less-studied and potentially riskier alternatives.

It is to be noted that the FDA itself notes on its website that it has not found clear evidence linking the appropriate use of acetaminophen in pregnancy with negative pregnancy outcomes or developmental issues in children.

Some studies have suggested a possible link between using acetaminophen during pregnancy and an increased risk of autism, but many others have not supported that connection.

On Monday, the Coalition of Autism Scientists noted that while autism diagnoses have risen, acetaminophen use during pregnancy has remained relatively stable, casting doubt on any causal relationship. (Acetaminophen is widely known outside the U.S. as paracetamol.)

Meanwhile, the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine warns that leaving fevers untreated-especially in the first trimester, can raise the risk of miscarriage, premature birth, and other complications, underscoring the importance of safe fever management during pregnancy.

Also, on Monday, the FDA announced it was taking initial steps to try to approve a folic acid metabolite called leucovorin as a treatment option for some people with autism. It's based on a theory that some people have too little folate, a form of vitamin B, in the brain and that giving them more could alleviate some symptoms, AP reported.

Women already are told to take folic acid before conception and during pregnancy because it reduces the chances of certain birth defects, advice that possibly could help lower autism risk as well, Tager-Flusberg said.

(With inputs from agencies)



Acetaminophen is considered safe during pregnancy by major health organizations.

Trump's claims lack medical support and contradict established guidelines. The potential risks of untreated fevers during pregnancy highlight the importance of safe pain management.

Key Takeaways