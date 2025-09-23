Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Extends Loudspeaker Time Till Midnight During Festive Season
The chief minister said the time extension aims to allow Hindu festivals to continue without time restrictions, similar to celebrations in other states.Also Read | Happy Navratri 2025 Day 2: 50+ wishes, WhatsApp messages, greetings to share
Speaking to the reporters, Rekha Gupta said, "I always noticed that our Hindu festivals face difficulties, because Ramlila or Durga Puja can never end at 10 pm. When Dandiya can go on all night in Gujarat, when events can happen all night in other states, then why can't the same be for the people of Delhi? So this time we've given permission to all Ramlilas, Durga Pujas, and cultural-religious festivals to continue until 12 am..."
The nine-day Navratri festival is being celebrated with great devotion across the country.
Each day during this nine-day festival is dedicated to a different form of the goddess, symbolising various aspects of strength, compassion, and wisdom. During the course of nine days, devotees engage in fasting, singing devotional songs, and participating in traditional dances like Garba and Dandiya, creating a joyful atmosphere.Also Read | Navratri 2025 Day 2: Goddess worshipped, puja timings, significance & colour
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi prayed to Goddess Brahmacharini on the second day of the nine-day Navratri festival and sought blessings from the goddess for all devotees.
In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "On this Navratri, today, millions of salutations at the feet of Maa Brahmacharini! May the Goddess Mother bless all her devotees with courage and restraint."To mark the occasion, PM Modi also shared a Devi Stuti (spiritual chants) on his X platform.
Sharadiya Navratri is a vibrant and sacred Hindu festival that spans nine nights, celebrating the divine feminine energy embodied by Goddess Durga. Observed in the lunar month of Ashwin, this festival is marked by fervent worship, elaborate rituals, and cultural performances. (ANI)
