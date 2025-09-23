Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pakistan Records New Polio Case, Total Now 27

2025-09-23 03:10:20
(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Pakistan confirmed a new polio case in Hyderabad, Sindh, raising 2025's total to 27, as officials urge nationwide vaccination to prevent further spread.

Pakistan's National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) confirmed a new case of polio in Hyderabad, Sindh province, bringing the country's 2025 total to 27.

Officials said seven of the cases this year were reported in Sindh alone. The NEOC warned that polio remains an incurable disease capable of causing lifelong paralysis.

Parents have been urged to ensure their children receive oral polio vaccine drops during every immunization campaign, as vaccination is the only effective protection.

According to the World Health Organization, Afghanistan and Pakistan are the only two countries where wild poliovirus remains endemic. Last year, more than 100 children in the two countries were left paralyzed by the virus.

Polio mainly affects children under five, attacking the nervous system and leading to permanent paralysis or even death. It spreads through contaminated food, water, or close contact with an infected person.

The rise in cases underscores persistent challenges in Pakistan, including vaccine misinformation, resistance in some communities, and obstacles in reaching remote or insecure regions.

Health experts stress that stronger regional cooperation and international support are vital if Pakistan and Afghanistan are to finally eradicate polio and prevent further outbreaks.

