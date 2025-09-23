J&K Bank Organizes Special 'Yuva Udyami Day' In Jammu

Jammu – Marking the auspicious beginning of Navratra, J&K Bank Monday organized“Yuva Udyami Day – Weekly Login Day” at its Zonal Office, Rail Head Complex, Jammu, in collaboration with the Department of Employment, Government of J&K. The event was chaired by the Bank's Chief General Manager, Sunit Kumar, and attended by senior Bank officials and dignitaries from the Department.

Speaking on the occasion, CGM Sunit Kumar highlighted the Bank's commitment to empowering youth through entrepreneurship. He said,“Just as Navratri symbolizes new energy and fresh beginnings, the sanctioning of loans to young entrepreneurs today marks the start of many new journeys of growth and self-reliance.” He further emphasized the Bank's close coordination with government departments to ensure smooth facilitation of credit support under the flagship self-employment programme of the Government.

Sunaina Saini (JKAS), Deputy Director Employment, DE&CC Jammu, who was the Guest of Honour, lauded the Bank's efforts under Mission Yuva and encouraged young entrepreneurs to avail the benefits of government-sponsored schemes to contribute to the socio-economic development of the region.

On the occasion, 80 sanction letters were handed over to aspiring entrepreneurs, reinforcing the Bank's proactive role in driving youth empowerment.

Delivering the Vote of Thanks, Anita Nehru, Deputy General Manager & Zonal Head Jammu, expressed gratitude to the dignitaries and reiterated the Bank's resolve to continue supporting youth-centric initiatives that fuel economic growth in the Union Territory.