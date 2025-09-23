Founder And Head Of IDEA Leyla Aliyeva And Arzu Aliyeva Participate In Treasures Behind Doors Of Anatolia Exhibition In New York
On September 22, an exhibition titled "Treasures Behind the Doors of Anatolia" took place at the Turkish House in New York City, USA, at the initiative of Turkiye's First Lady Emine Erdoğan, Azernews reports.
Leyla Aliyeva, founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, and Arzu Aliyeva participated in the event.
The exhibition, demonstrating art pieces and handicrafts from ancient civilizations, aimed to promote Anatolian culture and encourage intercultural dialogue.
Turkiye's First Lady Emine Erdoğan stated that the event not only highlights the intricacies of Anatolian culture, rooted in ancient history, but also underscores the importance of studying the millennia-old experiences and skills of the Anatolian people in contemporary life.
Emine Erdoğan noted that the "Zero Waste" principle, aimed at environmental protection, was a priority in the Anatolian region not only in modern times but also in ancient eras.
The exhibition featured three main themes, including "The Fertility of the Soil," dedicated to Anatolia's rich agricultural diversity; "The Gathering of the Kitchen"; and "The Mastery of Hands."
