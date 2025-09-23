Another Resettlement Caravan Departs For Lachin City

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

In line with President Ilham Aliyev's instructions, the Great Return to the liberated territories is steadily advancing, Azernews reports.

The latest stage of resettlement has seen families who had long been living in temporary accommodations-primarily dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings across different regions of Azerbaijan-move back to their native homes in Lachin.

This week, 20 families comprising 86 people were relocated to Khidırlı village.

Residents returning to their ancestral lands expressed deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state care provided to them. They also extended thanks to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, whose soldiers and officers liberated the homeland, and offered prayers for the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for this cause.

Currently, more than 50,000 people live in Garabagh and East Zangerzur. This population includes not only resettled former internally displaced persons but also professionals engaged in the implementation of reconstruction projects, public servants assigned to newly restored local government offices, and employees of health, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy institutions that have resumed operations in the region.

The process reflects Azerbaijan's determination to restore life and prosperity in the liberated lands, transforming them into thriving centers of development and stability.