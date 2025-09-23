Iran Signals Quick Wrap-Up For Its Part Of Araz River Bridge To Azerbaijan
According to him, based on the program, the contractor company selected by the Azerbaijani side should complete the construction of the bridge by the end of the year. The construction of this bridge on the Azerbaijani side has been completed.
To note, a 374-meter-long and 27.6-meter-wide automobile bridge is being built between Iran and Azerbaijan over the Araz River. It's also planned to build 2.8-meter-wide pedestrian sidewalks on the bridge in each direction, consisting of four traffic lanes, two safety and separation lanes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
- New Silver Launches In California And Boston
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
CommentsNo comment