Kazakhstan Steps Up Fuel Support To Farmers Amid Tough Harvest Conditions
During a government meeting, Olzhas Bektenov addressed concerns over prolonged precipitation and low temperatures, which could affect harvest timing and grain quality.
''The E-Otiniş system has already received around 500 requests from agricultural producers, with more than 300 coming from the Kostanay region. Farmers reported difficulties connecting drying equipment to the gas grid and concerns over grain purchase prices,'' he noted.
Bektenov directed regional authorities and the Ministry of Agriculture to assist farmers and work with the Ministry of Energy to provide additional liquefied gas and diesel fuel for grain drying. He emphasized that special attention should be paid to northern regions to ensure that adverse weather does not slow harvesting or reduce the quality or volume of the harvest.
The Ministry of Ecology was also instructed to provide daily weather updates to farmers to help them plan and manage their operations effectively.
