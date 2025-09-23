Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia Set Sights On Investment Boost With Upcoming Business Mission
This was discussed during a meeting between Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Madiyar Menilbekov, and Hassan Al-Huwaizi, Chairman of the Federation of Saudi Arabian Chambers of Commerce and Industry.
The diplomats emphasized the Business Council as an effective platform for systematically developing economic, trade, and investment cooperation between the two countries. Both sides highlighted the significant potential for expanding bilateral partnerships and promoting mutually beneficial projects.
As part of these efforts, the parties agreed to organize a business mission of Saudi companies to Kazakhstan in late September 2025. The mission will explore investment opportunities and facilitate negotiations with potential Kazakhstani partners, further enhancing economic collaboration between the two nations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Presents Kumining: Embodying Simple Mining, Smart Gains For Effortless Crypto Accumulation
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Cregis Joins TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025
- Leverage Shares Launches First 3X Single-Stock Etps On HOOD, HIMS, UNH And Others
- Blockchainfx Raises $7.24M In Presale As First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, And Forex Goes Live In Beta
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
CommentsNo comment