Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia Set Sights On Investment Boost With Upcoming Business Mission

2025-09-23 03:06:14
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 23. Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia are set to strengthen trade and investment ties through the Kazakhstan-Saudi Business Council, Trend reports via the Kazakh MFA.

This was discussed during a meeting between Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Madiyar Menilbekov, and Hassan Al-Huwaizi, Chairman of the Federation of Saudi Arabian Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

The diplomats emphasized the Business Council as an effective platform for systematically developing economic, trade, and investment cooperation between the two countries. Both sides highlighted the significant potential for expanding bilateral partnerships and promoting mutually beneficial projects.

As part of these efforts, the parties agreed to organize a business mission of Saudi companies to Kazakhstan in late September 2025. The mission will explore investment opportunities and facilitate negotiations with potential Kazakhstani partners, further enhancing economic collaboration between the two nations.

