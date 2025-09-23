Urjanovac Wins NASSCOM Emerge50 Award 2025, Named Among India's Top 10 Emerging Deeptech Startups
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) UrjanovaC is proud to announce its selection among the League of 10 Winners at the NASSCOM Emerge50 Awards 2025, a recognition that celebrates India's most innovative and scalable DeepTech startups.
The award was presented during NASSCOM Future Forge 2025 and Enterprise Connect, where industry leaders, innovators, and investors gathered to spotlight groundbreaking technologies shaping the nation's future.
Award Significance
The NASSCOM Emerge50 Awards spotlight startups pushing the boundaries of innovation across AI, quantum computing, robotics, biotech, and sustainable technologies. This recognition places UrjanovaC among the country's most promising DeepTech ventures - reaffirming its leadership in carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) and accelerating the journey toward a net-zero and carbon-neutral future.
Event Highlights
A dynamic meeting ground for corporates and startups driving industry transformation.
Deep dives into the future of DeepTech innovation and its role in global competitiveness.
Collaboration stories demonstrating impactful partnerships between startups and enterprises.
Insights from industry leaders shaping the next big wave in technology.
Leadership Perspective
"This recognition by NASSCOM DeepTech validates our mission to deliver scalable, impactful carbon management solutions that help industries transition toward a sustainable future. Being among the League of 10 Winners inspires us to push further in our journey to innovate for a cleaner, greener planet," said Prof. Arnab Dutta, Co-founder, Director, and CTO, UrjanovaC Pvt Ltd.
