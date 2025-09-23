Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran, IAEA Hold Talks on Latest Developments in Bilateral Relations

2025-09-23 03:04:19
(MENAFN) Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi met with Rafael Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), in New York on Monday to address the latest developments in their bilateral relations, as confirmed by a statement from the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, saw Araghchi highlight Iran's "goodwill and responsible approach" towards its nuclear issue. He emphasized that any potential progress in resolving the matter would hinge on the actions of other parties, urging them to demonstrate responsible behavior and cease making "excessive demands" or using the UN Security Council to exert pressure on Tehran, as outlined in the statement.

In response, Grossi acknowledged Iran's "positive" stance in its dealings with the agency, particularly noting the agreement reached earlier this month to resume cooperation. He stressed the importance of utilizing diplomatic channels to prevent further escalation of tensions.

Iran's decision to halt cooperation with the IAEA follows a law passed by the country's parliament and endorsed by the Constitutional Council. This suspension came after Israeli and U.S. attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities in June.

In a related development, France, the UK, and Germany activated the "snapback" mechanism under the 2015 nuclear deal last month, moving to reinstate UN sanctions on Iran in an effort to pressure Tehran back into nuclear negotiations. On Friday, the UN Security Council failed to pass a resolution that would have extended sanctions relief for Iran. If no further action is taken, the sanctions are set to take effect later this month.

Meanwhile, Iran's Supreme National Security Council declared on Saturday that the country’s cooperation with the IAEA would be "effectively" suspended, following the UN Security Council's vote against extending the suspension of international sanctions on Tehran.

