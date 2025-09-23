QM, Al Jazeera Documentary Channel Partner To Reinforce Media, Cultural Cooperation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Museums (QM) yesterday signed a pact with Al Jazeera Documentary Channel, part of the Al Jazeera Media Network, with the objective of promoting cultural and media cooperation.

The agreement was co-signed by Chief Executive Officer of QM Mohammed Saad Al Rumaihi and Director of Al Jazeera Documentary Channel Ahmed Mahfouz.

This five-year agreement, starting from 2025, is a consequential step to reinforce cultural and media cooperation between the two leading institutions.

It intends to support the production and showcasing of documentary films in connection with the QM-produced cultural years, something that nurtures the content and enhances the cultural experience for the community, Al Rumaihi said.

He further indicated that the key initiatives of this pact include sharing the documentary content between the two institutions, something that will enhance the content showcased on all platforms, in addition to making all QM's exhibition halls available for screening documentary films from the Al Jazeera Media Network, thereby providing visitors with a rich cultural experience.

Since its inception, QM has believed in the interoperability of both documentary media and culture that operate in unison for the service of society, offering experiences that spotlight values in innovation, cooperation, and inclusivity, by promoting national identity and building a tight-knit knowledge-based community.

As such, QM looks forward to producing meritorious documentary content that enriches the cultural scene in Qatar, Al Rumaihi underlined.

For his part, Mahfouz said the agreement reflects the consensus in the two institutions' visions, where the emphasis lies on championing universal human culture through the presentation and support of local cultural expressions, as well as Arab-Islamic culture in general.

One of the foremost items of this pact is to present cinematic shows proposed by Al Jazeera Documentary Channel for QM, through the channel's giant library, Mahfouz highlighted.

He noted that the showcase will feature documentary films exploring facets of general culture, alongside others specializing in the visual and fine arts, all produced by the Channel, in addition to collaboration on co-producing films commemorating cultural years.