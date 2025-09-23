Labviva Kicks Off Smart Lab Of The Future Tour

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Life sciences procurement leader showcases AI-driven supply chain innovation at global events

BOSTON, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Labviva , the leading AI-powered procurement platform for life sciences, today announced the launch of its Smart Lab of the Future tour-a global initiative showcasing how AI-driven procurement is transforming scientific research. Through a series of high-profile events and speaking engagements across North America and Europe, Labviva will spotlight customer innovations and share a roadmap for organizations aspiring to become Smart Labs of the Future.

The tour underscores Labviva's commitment to driving the adoption of AI in supply chain procurement for global pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and research university labs. Experts will discuss industry priorities, including supply chain resilience, regulatory compliance, cost optimization, and supplier diversity.

“The Smart Lab of the Future tour is more than a series of events-it's about inspiring global dialogue around how AI can unlock tremendous efficiencies for research laboratories,” said Siamak Baharloo , CEO of Labviva.“We're highlighting proven customer impact, global accessibility, and the innovations needed to transform procurement into a strategic driver of scientific advancement.”

Smart Lab of the Future Tour Stops

Lab Manager AI & Lab Software Digital Summit

On Sept. 10, Labviva CEO Siamak Baharloo and CTO Nicholas Rioux presented a webinar on Navigating the New Landscape of Laboratory Research at the virtual summit. This session explored how AI-enabled procurement and diversified supplier ecosystems help research teams adapt to economic realities while accelerating scientific innovation.

Procurement & Supply Chain Live – London | Sept. 23-24, 2025

On Sept. 24 (14:15–15:00 GMT+1), Regeneron's Senior Vice President and Chief Procurement Officer will present the panel discussion titled The Future of Procurement Technology . The panel will explore the future of procurement tools, platforms, and ecosystems. In addition, Labviva customer Regeneron has been shortlisted as a finalist for the Global Procurement and Supply Chain Award's best Procurement Transformation. Winners will be announced at the award ceremony on Sept. 24.

Next Gen Supply Chain Conference – Nashville, TN | Oct. 22–24, 2025

On Oct. 23 (9:45–10:05 a.m. ET), Regeneron will share a case study detailing its journey of digital transformation across its R&D procurement ecosystem, highlighting the Regeneron Marketplace, which Labviva powers. The platform delivers transparency, efficiency, and measurable savings while advancing supplier diversity.

World Procurement Excellence Summit – Frankfurt, Germany | Oct. 30–31, 2025

Labviva will showcase its global capabilities in Germany at the World Procurement Excellence Summit. On Oct. 30 (14:55–15:15 CEST), Nick Premnath, Labviva's SVP of Commercial Strategy, will present Neutral Party Strategy: Harnessing AI to Transform Procurement and Supply Chain in Europe. The session will demonstrate how Labviva's neutral marketplace model supports compliance with EU regulations, unlocks supplier opportunities, and builds resilient and sustainable supply chains.

To learn more about Labviva, visit .

About Labviva

Labviva is the leading AI-driven procurement platform built for life sciences laboratories. By connecting researchers, suppliers, and procurement teams in a transparent marketplace, Labviva delivers cost savings, compliance assurance, and supply chain resilience-while advancing supplier diversity and innovation across the globe. Through its Smart Lab of the Future thought leadership series, Labviva is showcasing the impact of digital transformation on laboratory sourcing and procurement worldwide. To learn more about how Labviva accelerates the science of life, visit us at .

