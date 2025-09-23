Cloudkleyer Introduces 60 Kw Rack Solutions For Colocation In Frankfurt

CloudKleyer Frankfurt GmbH has announced the availability of high-density colocation racks with redundant power up to 60 kW.

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, HESSEN, GERMANY, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CloudKleyer Frankfurt GmbH has announced the availability of high-density colocation racks with redundant power up to 60 kW. This development enables enterprises to consolidate high-performance computing resources and is ideal for businesses using artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies.The service is delivered from CloudKleyer's Tier 3 certified data center in Frankfurt, Europe's leading internet hub. The facility meets strict international safety and reliability standards. Rack capacity can be scaled from the standard 8 kW to 20 kW, 30 kW, or 60 kW.In addition to scalability, customers enjoy direct access to AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud as well as high-speed internet channels with bandwidth up to 10 Gbps.Given that more than 90% of space in major European data centers is already occupied, CloudKleyer provides a rare opportunity for colocation under competitive conditions:Complimentary internet at speeds up to 100 Mbps per customerRental flexibility with full racks, half racks, and individual rack spaceCage colocation for mission-critical infrastructureRemote Hands services for ongoing technical supportProspective clients may request detailed documentation on all standards and security measures and can schedule a guided tour of the Frankfurt data center prior to signing.With more than 10 years in the industry, CloudKleyer is known for its responsiveness and consistently high-quality services. To get in touch, email ... or call +49 696 61696780.

Olga

CloudKleyer Frankfurt GmbH

+49 69 661696780

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.