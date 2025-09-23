Ishaan Khatter Shows Swollen Eyes As He Reveals Toll Of Busy 'The Homebound' Shoot On His Health
In an Instagram post, the actor revealed that the intense shoot and packed days had left him exhausted, highlighting the dedication behind his latest project. On Tuesday, Ishaan posted a video discussing his latest project, 'The Homebound,' saying he is very proud of the film. In the video, the 'Royals' actor said,“Namaskar, Aadab, Hello friends. My eyes are swollen and my voice is hoarse. I have been running ahead a lot in the last few days. You can see. I want to use my medium fully. And I want to talk to all of you directly. That's because my film is coming, Homebound. It's a very beautiful film. I am very proud of this film.”
“In big international film festivals. In Cannes, TIFF, Melbourne. Our film has represented India. It has represented the Indian film industry. And finally, this film is going to be released in India. In cinemas, theatres. I can say with confidence that you won't be disappointed. And I hope that this film opens your hearts. The way it opened our hearts. So, my request to all of you. Please watch this film on the 26th of September. In cinemas. Homebound. Thank you. See you at the cinemas,” added Ishaan.
Sharing his video, the actor wrote in the caption,“I know it's not fashionable of actors to do this but I'm just gonna keep it real with you - HOMEBOUND in cinemas 26th September. Only love to all of you.”
“The Homebound” made waves at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, where it was featured in the Un Certain Regard section and received an impressive nine-minute standing ovation. The film also had its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Produced by Dharma Productions, the movie stars Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa, and is slated for a theatrical release on September 26.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Presents Kumining: Embodying Simple Mining, Smart Gains For Effortless Crypto Accumulation
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Cregis Joins TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025
- Leverage Shares Launches First 3X Single-Stock Etps On HOOD, HIMS, UNH And Others
- Blockchainfx Raises $7.24M In Presale As First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, And Forex Goes Live In Beta
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
CommentsNo comment