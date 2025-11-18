Who Is Humane Sagar? All You Need To Know About The Singer Behind Odia Cinema's Biggest Hits

MENAFN - Live Mint) Odia playback singer Humane Sagar, whose powerful, unmistakable voice shaped an entire era of Odia film music, died on November 17 at the age of 34. The singer had been on advanced life support at AIIMS Bhubaneswar for more than three days but did not recover, leaving the Ollywood music industry and lakhs of fans in shock.

Sagar had been admitted on October 14 in critical condition. Doctors later confirmed he was battling multi-organ dysfunction, acute-on-chronic liver failure, bilateral pneumonia and severe cardiac complications. Despite continuous monitoring, his condition deteriorated, and he passed away on Monday evening.

Born on 25 November 1990 in Titilagarh, Bolangir district, Sagar grew up in a family where music was a way of life. His grandfather composed private albums, while both parents were singers, laying the foundation for a child who would one day become one of Odia cinema's most-loved voices.

His breakthrough arrived in 2012 through Voice of Odisha Season 2, where his expressive, emotionally charged singing instantly connected with viewers. Winning the show catapulted him into the spotlight and opened the door to Ollywood playback.

From 'Ishq Tu Hi Tu' To 150+ Songs

Sagar made his playback debut in 2015 with the title track of Ishq Tu Hi Tu, composed by Abhijit Majumdar. The song became a sensation, and his voice soon became synonymous with love ballads, heartbreak anthems and high-drama soundtracks in Odia cinema.

Across ten years, he recorded over 150 film songs and nearly 200 album tracks, including favourites like:



Sehzadi O Sehzadi

Mu Pardesi Chadhei

Gote Sua Gote Saari

Tum Mo Love Story

Nishwasa To Bina Chalena Pyar Bala Hichki

Fans often referred to him as the“voice of Anubhav Mohanty”, owing to the long list of hits he delivered for the Ollywood superstar.

A Public Figure Beyond the Studio

In 2019, Sagar joined the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), aiming to work on cultural and youth-oriented initiatives. While politics never overshadowed his music career, it reflected his desire to contribute to the state beyond the stage.

A Life Marked by Talent, Turmoil and Immense Popularity

Sagar married fellow singer and Voice of Odisha contestant Shriya Mishra in 2017, and the couple has a daughter. Their marriage later ended in a publicised divorce, and friends often spoke about how deeply he felt personal and emotional losses, including his father's death.

Despite personal struggles, his popularity never waned. His songs remained fixtures on playlists, reels and radio, cementing him as one of the defining voices of Odia cinema in the 2010s and 2020s.

A Legacy That Lives On

From a small-town upbringing to becoming a household name, Humane Sagar's journey reflected both the reach of raw talent and the emotional honesty he brought to every song. His death leaves a void in Ollywood that fans say will not be filled easily.