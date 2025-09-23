KISNA Welcomes ‘Durga Puja’ with Grand Launch of Kolkata Showroom
(MENAFN- Mediashine PR) KISNA Diamond and Gold Jewellery proudly announced the grand opening of its 6th exclusive showroom in West Bengal, Kolkata located at Sodepur. The inauguration was graced by Mr. Ghanshyam Dholakia, Founder & Managing Director, Hari Krishna Group, Mr. Pintu Dholakia CEO Of Hari Krishna Exports and other Dignitaries.
To celebrate the launch during the auspicious ‘Durga Puja’ season, KISNA is offering Upto 75% off on making charges of diamond jewellery and Upto 25% off on making charges of gold jewellery, along with an additional 5% instant discount on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards.
KISNA is also running a special Shop & Win campaign, where consumers stand a chance to win 1000+ scooters and 200+ cars on the purchase of diamond and gold jewellery.
Mr. Ghanshyam Dholakia, Founder & Managing Director, Hari Krishna Group, stated: ‘’Kolkata is a vibrant market that beautifully blends tradition with modernity, and Sodepur offers us the opportunity to serve a diverse consumer base. Launching this showroom with the arrival of ‘Durga Puja’ holds special significance, as it symbolizes new beginnings and celebration. This also aligns with our vision, 'Har Ghar KISNA,' where we aim to be India's fastest-growing jewellery brand, making every woman's dream of owning diamond jewellery come true.’’
Mr. Parag Shah, Director, KISNA, added: ‘’Durga Puja is a celebration of culture, tradition, and timeless style, and we are delighted to mark this occasion with the opening of our showroom in Sodepur. With our exquisite festive jewellery collections and attractive offers, we aim to make every consumer’s celebration more sparkling and memorable.’’
Mr. Antu Narayan Chowdhury, Franchise Partner, KISNA said: “Partnering with KISNA allows us to offer consumers in Sodepur a jewellery experience that blends authenticity, craftsmanship, and festive elegance. Launching during ‘Durga Puja’ makes this association even more special, as we look forward to serving consumers with designs that enrich their celebrations.’’
In line with KISNA's commitment to giving back to the community, the brand organized a blood donation camp as part of the launch event and also hosted a food distribution drive for the underprivileged.
To celebrate the launch during the auspicious ‘Durga Puja’ season, KISNA is offering Upto 75% off on making charges of diamond jewellery and Upto 25% off on making charges of gold jewellery, along with an additional 5% instant discount on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards.
KISNA is also running a special Shop & Win campaign, where consumers stand a chance to win 1000+ scooters and 200+ cars on the purchase of diamond and gold jewellery.
Mr. Ghanshyam Dholakia, Founder & Managing Director, Hari Krishna Group, stated: ‘’Kolkata is a vibrant market that beautifully blends tradition with modernity, and Sodepur offers us the opportunity to serve a diverse consumer base. Launching this showroom with the arrival of ‘Durga Puja’ holds special significance, as it symbolizes new beginnings and celebration. This also aligns with our vision, 'Har Ghar KISNA,' where we aim to be India's fastest-growing jewellery brand, making every woman's dream of owning diamond jewellery come true.’’
Mr. Parag Shah, Director, KISNA, added: ‘’Durga Puja is a celebration of culture, tradition, and timeless style, and we are delighted to mark this occasion with the opening of our showroom in Sodepur. With our exquisite festive jewellery collections and attractive offers, we aim to make every consumer’s celebration more sparkling and memorable.’’
Mr. Antu Narayan Chowdhury, Franchise Partner, KISNA said: “Partnering with KISNA allows us to offer consumers in Sodepur a jewellery experience that blends authenticity, craftsmanship, and festive elegance. Launching during ‘Durga Puja’ makes this association even more special, as we look forward to serving consumers with designs that enrich their celebrations.’’
In line with KISNA's commitment to giving back to the community, the brand organized a blood donation camp as part of the launch event and also hosted a food distribution drive for the underprivileged.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Presents Kumining: Embodying Simple Mining, Smart Gains For Effortless Crypto Accumulation
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Cregis Joins TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025
- Leverage Shares Launches First 3X Single-Stock Etps On HOOD, HIMS, UNH And Others
- Blockchainfx Raises $7.24M In Presale As First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, And Forex Goes Live In Beta
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
CommentsNo comment