Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
KISNA Welcomes ‘Durga Puja’ with Grand Launch of Kolkata Showroom

KISNA Welcomes ‘Durga Puja’ with Grand Launch of Kolkata Showroom


2025-09-23 02:17:40
(MENAFN- Mediashine PR) KISNA Diamond and Gold Jewellery proudly announced the grand opening of its 6th exclusive showroom in West Bengal, Kolkata located at Sodepur. The inauguration was graced by Mr. Ghanshyam Dholakia, Founder & Managing Director, Hari Krishna Group, Mr. Pintu Dholakia CEO Of Hari Krishna Exports and other Dignitaries.

To celebrate the launch during the auspicious ‘Durga Puja’ season, KISNA is offering Upto 75% off on making charges of diamond jewellery and Upto 25% off on making charges of gold jewellery, along with an additional 5% instant discount on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards.
KISNA is also running a special Shop & Win campaign, where consumers stand a chance to win 1000+ scooters and 200+ cars on the purchase of diamond and gold jewellery.

Mr. Ghanshyam Dholakia, Founder & Managing Director, Hari Krishna Group, stated: ‘’Kolkata is a vibrant market that beautifully blends tradition with modernity, and Sodepur offers us the opportunity to serve a diverse consumer base. Launching this showroom with the arrival of ‘Durga Puja’ holds special significance, as it symbolizes new beginnings and celebration. This also aligns with our vision, 'Har Ghar KISNA,' where we aim to be India's fastest-growing jewellery brand, making every woman's dream of owning diamond jewellery come true.’’

Mr. Parag Shah, Director, KISNA, added: ‘’Durga Puja is a celebration of culture, tradition, and timeless style, and we are delighted to mark this occasion with the opening of our showroom in Sodepur. With our exquisite festive jewellery collections and attractive offers, we aim to make every consumer’s celebration more sparkling and memorable.’’

Mr. Antu Narayan Chowdhury, Franchise Partner, KISNA said: “Partnering with KISNA allows us to offer consumers in Sodepur a jewellery experience that blends authenticity, craftsmanship, and festive elegance. Launching during ‘Durga Puja’ makes this association even more special, as we look forward to serving consumers with designs that enrich their celebrations.’’

In line with KISNA's commitment to giving back to the community, the brand organized a blood donation camp as part of the launch event and also hosted a food distribution drive for the underprivileged.

MENAFN23092025005153011684ID1110097557

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search