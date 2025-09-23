Gabon confers top national honours on Afreximbank’s President and Executive Vice President
(MENAFN- Nausheen Shamsher) Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world’s most advanced data storage technologies and services, today announced its participation at GITEX 2025 (Hall 5, Stand B30). Building on the success of participating in the Middle East’s flagship technology event for over a decade, the company will showcase the Enterprise Data Cloud (EDC), an industry-changing architectural approach to data storage and management.
Businesses in the Middle East are grappling with rising data complexity, the pressure to modernise applications, and the need to ensure cyber resilience. Against this backdrop, they are looking for energy-efficient storage solutions that can meet the demands of AI workloads and High-Performance Computing (HPC), be consumed as-a-service, and bring clarity and control to data management at scale.
Event Showcase: Enterprise Data Cloud Takes Centre Stage
The Pure Storage EDC is an intelligent data architecture that sets a bold new standard for data and storage management, enabling regional organisations to focus on business outcomes, rather than the underlying infrastructure.
Enterprise Data Cloud redefines how data is stored, managed, and delivered across the enterprise. By eliminating silos, reducing complexity, and dramatically lowering power and space consumption, it empowers enterprises to unlock the full value of their data, enhance agility, and future-proof their infrastructure, all while achieving significant gains in energy efficiency.
Industry Significance
As demand for AI, HPC, and GPU-as-a-Service capabilities accelerates across the region, success now depends on data, not just algorithms or compute. The global drive for AI gigafactories, and increased global awareness of data sovereignty capabilities has amplified concerns around where data resides.
Moreover, geopolitical uncertainty, the threat of foreign influence over data, and regulatory pressure mean organisations in the Middle East are increasingly focused on data sovereignty. The risk of service disruption is no longer theoretical and organisations need to consider who has access to their data. Many are grappling with how to balance customer demands, maintaining control and keeping access to innovative technology. These issues are top of mind for business leaders who need to take action to ensure continuity of service, no loss of customer trust and compliance with local legislation.
Pure Storage enables organisations to navigate this complexity with an architectural approach encompassing hardware, software and services that deliver transparency, agility, and are future-proofed to meet digital strategies.
Executive Insight
“To fully seize the incredible opportunity that AI and other transformative technologies present, it’s time organisations stopped managing storage and started managing data,” said Omar Akar, Regional Vice President, METCA, Pure Storage. “Our goal is to remove complexity and make storage almost self-driving by bringing together infrastructure, intelligence, and integrated services into one consistent experience.”
“As is the case every year, I am excited to welcome customers and partners to our GITEX stand so that they can explore how the Pure Storage Enterprise Data Cloud can provide their organisations with the automation, visibility, and governance needed to unlock faster innovation, lower risk, and drive higher performance across their digital strategies,” concluded Akar.
