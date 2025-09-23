AKVA Group ASA: Initiation Of Share Buyback Program

Shares purchased under the programme will be used for the Company's share-based incentive scheme for the Company's senior management.

Terms

The buyback programme is implemented under the following terms:



The programme will be initiated today, 23 September 2025, and terminated on 31 March 2026, at the latest;

A maximum of 60,000 shares may be repurchased during the programme;

The aggregate maximum amount allocated to fund the programme is NOK 9,000,000, and the maximum consideration to be paid per share under the program is NOK 150;

Buyback transactions will be executed according to the market price on the Oslo Stock Exchange ("OSE"). The maximum number of shares which may be purchased in any one day is 1,559 shares, corresponding to 25% of the average daily trading volume on the OSE during August 2025, being the month preceding the month of this disclosure.

AKVA group may at any time without further notice amend, close or suspend the programme and will in such case make appropriate announcements in this respect.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be disclosed to the market every seven trading days.

The buyback programme will be conducted by market purchases as permitted under the authorisation to acquire treasury shares granted to the board of directors by the annual general meeting on 22 May 2025, which is valid until the Company's annual general meeting in 2026.

The share buyback programme is managed by and will be executed by SB1 Markets AS on behalf of AKVA group.

As of today, the Company holds 212,029 treasury shares corresponding to 0.6% of total share capital. No treasury shares have been purchased by the Company since the authorisation was granted.

Dated: 23 September 2025

AKVA group ASA

